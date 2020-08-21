  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut should return her Padma Shri because she is wrong about Sushant, says Aditya Pancholi

Taking a direct dig at Kangana Ranaut, Aditya Pancholi said that the actress should consider returning her Padma Shri since nepotism angle is not stated in the FIR filed by Sushant's family.
16742 reads Mumbai Updated: August 21, 2020 01:27 pm
A number of Bollywood celebrities have spoken up about how they feel about Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise and at the forefront of it all has been Kangana Ranaut. The actress has been demanding that justice be granted to the family and even attacking Bollywood's bigwigs. A few weeks ago had alleged that Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra were responsible for 'systematically' damaging Sushant's career. 

Elaborating on the nepotism issue, Kangana in an explosive TV interview had said, "I am telling you, if I have said anything, which I can't testify, which I can't prove, and which is not in public domain, I will return my Padma Shri." 

Well, Aditya Pancholi has now taken a dig at Kangana by quoting this statement and said, "Tell her to return it now because she is wrong about Sushant Singh Rajput. His father (Sushant's) filed a report in Patna in which there is no angle of nepotism mentioned. He clearly said that Section 306 is on Rhea (sic)."

ALSO READ: Sooraj Pancholi's father Aditya reacts to CBI probe verdict for Sushant: Innocent people will be relieved 

In a recent interview with Aaj Tak, Aditya also addressed his son Sooraj Pancholi being dragged into the matter. "I am not on social media but they are trolling Sooraj that he is a 'murderer'. This is the reason he had to turn his comments off. What is this? What is the proof? This is not right. We are not in Jungle Raaj," Aditya said. Sooraj had lashed out against fake reports and asked the electronic media to stop linking his name to Disha Salian. 

Credits :Aaj Tak

