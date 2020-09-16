Kangana Ranaut: Show business is absolutely intoxicating and designed to make one live in an alternate reality

Kangana Ranaut has been extremely active on social media since she made her debut on Twitter. On Wednesday, she shared a throwback photo of herself along with her take on the world of lights and camera.

Actress recently returned to her home in Manali, Himachal Pradesh after a 4 day visit to Mumbai. While the actress has been in the news since last week after her row with the BMC and Maharashtra Government, she made her way back home on September 14. Kangana has been extremely active on Twitter and shares her opinions on several issues via her handle. Amid the several debates around the show business, Kangana also shared her stance on the same with a gorgeous photo on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana explained what show business means to her and how one can actually make a difference between the make-believe world created by the camera and lights. She explained that show business is 'intoxicating,' and that it makes people live in an alternate reality. Further, she shared a throwback photo where she is seen getting all dolled up for a shot. Sharing the same, she mentioned that it takes a strong core to understand the delusion.

Kangana wrote, "Show business is absolutely intoxicating, this make believe world of lights and camera is designed to make one live and believe in an alternate reality, a little bubble of their own, it takes a very strong spiritual core to recognise this delusion..."

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's tweet:

Show business is absolutely intoxicating, this make believe world of lights and camera is designed to make one live and believe in an alternate reality, a little bubble of their own, it takes a very strong spiritual core to recognise this delusion... pic.twitter.com/sVDGUemaDA — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 16, 2020

Meanwhile, Kangana recently was in the news as she replied to 's comment in the Rajya Sabha over the image of Bollywood being tarnished. The actress questioned the senior star that had it been her own children like Abhishek and Shweta who were bullied in Bollywood, would she be saying the same thing. Meanwhile, reportedly, Kangana has filed a claim against BMC regarding the demolition of her office in Mumbai of Rs 2 Crores. On the work front, Kangana will be seen in Thalaivi with Arvind Swami. Apart from that, she has Dhaakad and Tejas.

Also Read|Kangana Ranaut calls out Jaya Bachchan for gutter remark: Will u say same if Abhishek complained of bullying

Credits :Kangana Ranaut twitter

Share your comment ×