Kangana Ranaut: Show business is absolutely intoxicating and designed to make one live in an alternate reality
Actress Kangana Ranaut recently returned to her home in Manali, Himachal Pradesh after a 4 day visit to Mumbai. While the actress has been in the news since last week after her row with the BMC and Maharashtra Government, she made her way back home on September 14. Kangana has been extremely active on Twitter and shares her opinions on several issues via her handle. Amid the several debates around the show business, Kangana also shared her stance on the same with a gorgeous photo on Wednesday.
Taking to Twitter, Kangana explained what show business means to her and how one can actually make a difference between the make-believe world created by the camera and lights. She explained that show business is 'intoxicating,' and that it makes people live in an alternate reality. Further, she shared a throwback photo where she is seen getting all dolled up for a shot. Sharing the same, she mentioned that it takes a strong core to understand the delusion.
Kangana wrote, "Show business is absolutely intoxicating, this make believe world of lights and camera is designed to make one live and believe in an alternate reality, a little bubble of their own, it takes a very strong spiritual core to recognise this delusion..."
Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's tweet:
Show business is absolutely intoxicating, this make believe world of lights and camera is designed to make one live and believe in an alternate reality, a little bubble of their own, it takes a very strong spiritual core to recognise this delusion... pic.twitter.com/sVDGUemaDA
— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 16, 2020
Meanwhile, Kangana recently was in the news as she replied to Jaya Bachchan's comment in the Rajya Sabha over the image of Bollywood being tarnished. The actress questioned the senior star that had it been her own children like Abhishek and Shweta who were bullied in Bollywood, would she be saying the same thing. Meanwhile, reportedly, Kangana has filed a claim against BMC regarding the demolition of her office in Mumbai of Rs 2 Crores. On the work front, Kangana will be seen in Thalaivi with Arvind Swami. Apart from that, she has Dhaakad and Tejas.
