Kangana Ranaut: Show business is absolutely intoxicating and designed to make one live in an alternate reality

Kangana Ranaut has been extremely active on social media since she made her debut on Twitter. On Wednesday, she shared a throwback photo of herself along with her take on the world of lights and camera.
128024 reads Mumbai Updated: September 16, 2020 07:30 pm
Actress Kangana Ranaut recently returned to her home in Manali, Himachal Pradesh after a 4 day visit to Mumbai. While the actress has been in the news since last week after her row with the BMC and Maharashtra Government, she made her way back home on September 14. Kangana has been extremely active on Twitter and shares her opinions on several issues via her handle. Amid the several debates around the show business, Kangana also shared her stance on the same with a gorgeous photo on Wednesday. 

Taking to Twitter, Kangana explained what show business means to her and how one can actually make a difference between the make-believe world created by the camera and lights. She explained that show business is 'intoxicating,' and that it makes people live in an alternate reality. Further, she shared a throwback photo where she is seen getting all dolled up for a shot. Sharing the same, she mentioned that it takes a strong core to understand the delusion. 

Kangana wrote, "Show business is absolutely intoxicating, this make believe world of lights and camera is designed to make one live and believe in an alternate reality, a little bubble of their own, it takes a very strong spiritual core to recognise this delusion..."

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's tweet:

Meanwhile, Kangana recently was in the news as she replied to Jaya Bachchan's comment in the Rajya Sabha over the image of Bollywood being tarnished. The actress questioned the senior star that had it been her own children like Abhishek and Shweta who were bullied in Bollywood, would she be saying the same thing. Meanwhile, reportedly, Kangana has filed a claim against BMC regarding the demolition of her office in Mumbai of Rs 2 Crores. On the work front, Kangana will be seen in Thalaivi with Arvind Swami. Apart from that, she has Dhaakad and Tejas. 

Also Read|Kangana Ranaut calls out Jaya Bachchan for gutter remark: Will u say same if Abhishek complained of bullying

Credits :Kangana Ranaut twitter

Anonymous 47 minutes ago

Without showbiz she would not have this platform

Anonymous 51 minutes ago

Noone wants you . go to hell.

Anonymous 52 minutes ago

JUST GET LOST FOREVER FAKE KANGNA.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

so she is claiming to have a strong spiritual core?? Irony just died right there

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Sorry for Racism in advance.. Iss Pahadan - Dehatan ko nikalo koi Bollywood se. #BoycottKanganaRanaut #ISupportBollywood. Post my comment pinkvilla.

Anonymous 6 hours ago

hritik and RK reject....hattt yahan se ....badi aayi film family chikna se shaadi karne :P

Anonymous 8 hours ago

If she hates this Industry why can’t she leave I don’t understand kangana

Anonymous 8 hours ago

Chhee chee. Ye kya dekh liya maine. Kangana ko pic.

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Home ministry has just confirmed there is no drug in Bollywood now MS. Kanagana question your home minister Amit Shah.

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Sorry to tell but your pic looks like a man/boy putting lipstick, and you look like a male !! Take care !

Anonymous 10 hours ago

If Kangana hates Showbiz plz quit then.

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Don’t come. Not Showbiz neither Mumbai good for you.

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Pehli baat.. Ye Mr johar nhi h. Dusri baat.. Unke paas kangu ki trah faltu time nhi h. Teesri baar.. Sahi to kaha.

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Oh Mr. Johar aap se kisi ne puchha

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Oh Mr.Johar aap se kisi ne puchha

