Kangana Ranaut showers her nephew with love as Rangoli Chandel hosts a sweet housewarming party

Rangoli Chandel recently hosted a housewarming ceremony at her new house. Kangana Ranaut's sister gave us a glimpse of her fun family affair.

A few weeks ago, 's sister Rangoli Chandel shared pictures of her new house. She revealed they have named the house Villa Pegasus. Rangoli also revealed that the Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi actress has designed the beautiful home. Now, Rangoli took to Instagram and shared a video with a collage of pictures and videos to reveal that she recently hosted a housewarming party. Looking gorgeous in a floral print saree, Rangoli was seen cutting the cake and preparing delicious dishes as she hosted family and friends in her new home.

The video also saw Kangana bond with her nephew Prithvi. In one portion of the video, Kangana was seen feeding Prithvi a slice of the mouth-watering cake, while another portion of the video saw the actress feeding him snacks and showering him with love. The siblings were also seen snapping pictures with guests, family and their mother.

Earlier this month, Rangoli took to Instagram and shared pictures of her new abode. As she shared the photos, she revealed the meaning behind the name of the house. “We named our house ‘Villa Pegasus’. It’s a Greek word which means an immortal winged horse, it’s named after the building in Mumbai where Ajay and I started our married life in an apartment, I also conceived Prithvi there, sharing some pictures of our home with you all, but pictures don’t do justice to its beauty, it’s not a house it’s a blessing," she wrote on Instagram.

