Kangana Ranaut slams Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu for saying they don't deserve equal pay as their male co actors

By saying that Kangana Ranaut had heard some successful actresses saying that they don't deserve equal pay as their male colleagues because the latter get big openings, did the actress take a dig at Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu and Sonakshi Sinha? Read on.

is all set for her upcoming sports drama Panga. Kangana portrays the role of Jaya who is a railway employee as well as a Kabaddi player. The trailer launch of Panga was launched yesterday in the city. At the launch, Kangana spoke about the gender gap in the industry. She said, "I have heard some successful actresses saying that they don't deserve equal pay as their male colleagues because the latter get big openings, but I believe if you won't feel empowered yourself then no film or person can make you feel empowered. You have to feel like an equal. You should tell yourself that you don't have any shortcomings."

By saying some successful actresses, did Kangana mean , and ? Speaking about the pay disparity, Taapsee had recently said that she can’t suddenly say that because she is acting opposite Amitabh Bachchan (Badla), (Mission Mangal) and (Judwaa 2). She should get the same salary as theirs. Because she won’t get the audience to the theatres as much as they will. Even Alia Bhatt opened up on Varun Dhawan being paid more than her in the films. She said that investing money in a film is directly co-related to the people you are bringing to the theatre.

She further added, "I’m not delusional that the same number of viewers who go to watch Varun’s movies will come to see my work. He has a wider reach than me." During Mission Mangal, when the first poster was out, 's face was in the center and given more importance than the other female actors in the movie, on this Sonakshi had said, “The fact of the matter is that Akshay Kumar is the biggest star in the film. Today, if you see Akshay’s collections, he’s the highest selling star in the entire film, that is why (his face is bigger on the poster).”

Talking about Panga, director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari had announced the film's release date as of January 24, 2020, through a post on Instagram. Besides Kangana as the lead, Panga also stars Richa Chadda, Neena Gupta, Jassie Gill and others.

Check out the trailer of Panga here:

Also Read: Panga Trailer Launch: Kangana Ranaut on CAA Protests: We need to keep the violence out of the demonstrations

Credits :News 18

Read More