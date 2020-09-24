  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut slams BMC on Bhiwandi building collapse: Pak didn't kill many soldiers in Pulwama as you did

Kangana Ranaut took to twitter to take a jibe at BMC, Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut over the Bhiwandi Building collapse and fatalities. The actress claimed that their negligence took away several lives.
Mumbai
A recent incident in Bhiwandi where a building collapsed sent shockwaves across Mumbai as many casualties were reported along with reportedly 41 deaths. Amid this, Kangana Ranaut has slammed the state government along with BMC for their negligence. She took to Twitter to slam Uddhav Thackeray, Sanjay Raut and BMC over the Bhiwandi building collapse. She mentioned to them that when they were illegally demolishing her office in Mumbai, they should have paid attention to this building too as it would have saved the lives of people. 

Takin to Twitter, Kangana wrote, "उद्धव ठाकरे, संजय राउत  @mybmcजब मेरा घर ग़ैर क़ानूनी तरीक़े से तोड़ रहे थे, उस वक्त उतना ध्यान इस बिल्डिंग पे दिया होता तो आज यह लगभग पचास लोग जीवित होते, इतने जवान तो पुलवामा में पाकिस्तान में नहीं मरवाए जितने मासूमों को आपकी लापरवाही मार गयी, भगवान जाने क्या होगा मुंबई का  ( Uddhav Thackeray, Sanjay Raut, BMC, when you were illegally demolishing my house, at that time, you could have paid attention to this building too. It would have saved lives of almost 50 people. Even the attack by Pakistan did not kill as many soldiers in Pulwama as your negligence killed innocent people."

The actress earlier too also took a dig at BMC when the incident was reported. The Bhiwandi building collapse led to several fatalities and the rescue operation is reportedly underway. 

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's tweet:

Meanwhile, the actress is currently pursuing legal recourse against the BMC for demolishing her office in Mumbai. The actress had returned to Mumbai on September 9 and even before she landed the BMC officials demolished her office. The actress shared videos and photos of her demolished office on social media and slammed the BMC and the state government. She has demanded a compensation of Rs 2 Crore for the damages done by BMC officials at her office in Mumbai. Currently, she is in Manali. 

