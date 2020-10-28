Kangana Ranaut slams BMC for 'spending public money' to pay lawyer's Rs 82 lakh fees in demolition case

As per a latest news report, the BMC has spent a bomb in legal fees fighting this demolition case against Kangana Ranaut. Read on to know the details.

took to Twitter on Tuesday to hit back at Mumbai's civic body BMC and the Uddhav Thackeray-led government. The actress was reacting to a news piece which revealed that the BMC has so far spent a whopping Rs 82 lakh as Senior Advocate Aspi Chinoy's legal fees in the demolition case against her. For the unversed, the BMC had partially demolished Kangana's plush offiice space in Mumbai's Bandra classifying it under illegal construction.

The actress then moved the court and stated that she was not given enough time to respond to the matter. In fact, the court too called BMC's decision 'hasty' and termed its intentions as 'malafide'. Now, as per Maharashtra Times' latest news report, the BMC has spent a bomb fighting this legal case against Kangana. The report revealed that till 22nd September, the civic body spent Rs 22.50 lakhs. And until 7 October, a massive Rs 60 lakh was spent, taking the total to Rs 82.50 lakh.

Reacting to the same, Kangana took a dig at the government and called it 'very unfortunate'. She tweeted, "Muncipal Corporation so far spent 82 lakhs on lawyer for illegally demolition of my house, papa’s Pappu spending public money to tease a girl, this is where Maharashtra stands today, very unfortunate."

Check out Kangana Ranaut's tweet below:

Muncipal Corporation so far spent 82 lakhs on lawyer for illegally demolition of my house, papa’s Pappu spending public money to tease a girl, this is where Maharashtra stands today, very unfortunate. https://t.co/v6gQFJqdvL — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 28, 2020

BMC is India's richest municipal corporation and is responsible for the civic infrastructure and administration of the city. Kangana has also alleged that the BMC damaged expensive paintings, collectibles and rare books during the demolition.

