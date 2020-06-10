Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Bollywood’s selective secularism & seeks justice for Ajay Pandita’s killing by terrorists

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to call out the Bollywood industry for being selective in lending their voice to issues and appealed to PM Narendra Modi to take strict action against the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit, Ajay Pandita in Anantnag by terrorists.

On June 8, news of the killing of Kashmiri Pandit, Ajay Pandita in Anantnag broke on social media and there was massive public outrage on the same. As per reports, a sarpanch named Ajay Pandita was shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir. While investigations on the matter are still on, Bollywood actress has come out strongly against members of the film industry for their selective secularism and has sought justice from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the matter.

Taking to social media, Kangana’s team shared a video in which she can be seen calling out the Bollywood fraternity for their selective secularism. Kangana is seen taking up the matter of the killing of the Kashmiri Pandits in the valley and appealing to PM Modi that the sacrifice of Ajay Pandita should not go in vain. The Thalaivi star is seen holding a placard in her hand at the beginning of the video that read, “I Am Hindustan, I am Ashamed. Justice for Ajay Pandita. Murder in Anantnag. Jammu and Kashmir.”

The video was shared by her team with the caption, “#KanganaRanaut calls out selective secularism of Bollywood and so-called liberals and urges @narendramodi@PMOIndia to take strict action against atrocities done on #KashmiriPandits and their safe return to their homeland. #AjayPandita #JusticeForAjayPandita.”

Here is Kangana Ranaut's video:

#KanganaRanaut calls out selective secularism of Bollywood and so-called liberals and urges @narendramodi @PMOIndia to take strict action against atrocities done on #KashmiriPandits and their safe return to their homeland. #AjayPandita #JusticeForAjayPandita pic.twitter.com/gy6PxxkzEh — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) June 10, 2020

As per reports the sarpanch, Ajay Pandita had also requested security 2 months ago. However, on June 8, he was reportedly shot dead by terrorists in Anantnag. The incident sent shockwaves throughout the valley and many Kashmiri Pandit organisations have been demanding better security provisions for themselves. Now, Kangana has come forth and taken up the matter by speaking up on the same and urging the PM to take strict action on the same to restore peace in the valley and help the Kashmiri Pandits.

