Kangana Ranaut SLAMS ‘bullies’ trolling her: Can’t come up with anything logical so tweeting obscene memes
Kangana Ranaut has been fighting for justice for the tragic demise of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress has been vocal about her opinion regarding the untimely death of the actor and has been making headlines. Making sharp statements, she has called out several celebs. And for that, she has been called names and made fun on, so much so that a popular hashtag #KanganaPagalHai started trending on Twitter.
In response to the disrespectful hashtag that is trending number 4 on Twitter right now, Kangana said: “So all the bullies are having a meltdown now, frustrated but can’t come up with anything remotely logical, so now tweeting obscene memes and calling me names, shaming me by trending #KanganaPagalHai and next they will pretend to be Mental illness warriors. #ShameOnSanjayRaut”
So all the bullies are having a meltdown now, frustrated but can’t come up with anything remotely logical, so now tweeting obscene memes and calling me names, shaming me by trending #KanganaPagalHai and next they will pretend to be Mental illness warriors. #ShameOnSanjayRaut
— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 3, 2020
In case you missed it, previously, a reporter had tweeted saying, "The story of the tragic death of a bright & talented star should have been about him & him alone and not about Kangana or Karan. Secondly what fails me is how can the land of Shivaji, the state which is India’s pride be compared to an area occupied by an enemy country?"
To which the Queen actress slammed the reporter by saying, "SSR death would have been about him, had he not predicted his own murder by movie mafia, also you tell me how Mumbai changed so much in few months that @CPMumbaiPolice has become a troll, rather than assuring me full safety politicians threatening me.”
Anonymous 35 minutes ago
People are fed up of your attention seeking tactics and making everything about you .We are not fools to see through you manipulating everything and then blaming others !! You need to stop after calling Mumbai POK administered!! Dont incur the wrath of Mumbaikars and ppl of India who made you !! This is about SSR and justice for him ,its not your platform to hijack and make it all about u stalking HR or ur hatred of KJO, imaginary trolling about Mumbai police etc.You did not even spare innocent kids while promoting your own nephew as your pudding . One rule for you and blames for others .....Please post PV
Anonymous 47 minutes ago
#kangana sach much pagal hain.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Kangana is the definition of bully, narcissistic, jealous, vile, shameless , fakefeminist, so you reap what you sow, karmait is