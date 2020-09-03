Kangana Ranaut SLAMS ‘bullies’ trolling her: Can’t come up with anything logical so tweeting obscene memes

Kangana Ranaut is reacting to being trolled endlessly on social media and she is enraged. See what she tweeted in response to the bullies below.

has been fighting for justice for the tragic demise of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress has been vocal about her opinion regarding the untimely death of the actor and has been making headlines. Making sharp statements, she has called out several celebs. And for that, she has been called names and made fun on, so much so that a popular hashtag #KanganaPagalHai started trending on Twitter.

In response to the disrespectful hashtag that is trending number 4 on Twitter right now, Kangana said: “So all the bullies are having a meltdown now, frustrated but can’t come up with anything remotely logical, so now tweeting obscene memes and calling me names, shaming me by trending #KanganaPagalHai and next they will pretend to be Mental illness warriors. #ShameOnSanjayRaut”

In case you missed it, previously, a reporter had tweeted saying, "The story of the tragic death of a bright & talented star should have been about him & him alone and not about Kangana or Karan. Secondly what fails me is how can the land of Shivaji, the state which is India’s pride be compared to an area occupied by an enemy country?"

To which the Queen actress slammed the reporter by saying, "SSR death would have been about him, had he not predicted his own murder by movie mafia, also you tell me how Mumbai changed so much in few months that @CPMumbaiPolice has become a troll, rather than assuring me full safety politicians threatening me.”

