Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Deepika Padukone for alleged involvement in drug nexus; Says #BoycottBollywoodDruggies

Kangana Ranaut just called out Deepika Padukone after her name came up with several others in the alleged drug nexus present in Bollywood.

is adding insult to injury through her Twitter. The Queen actress just now took to her social media and slammed after reports came of her involvement in the drug nexus. At the end of her tweet, Ranaut asked her fans to boycott Bollywood druggies and also named Deepika directly in her hashtags, by adding “#boycottBollywoodDruggies #DeepikaPadukone.”

She tweeted: “Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug abuse. So called high society rich star children who claim to be classy and have a good upbringing ask their manager ,” MAAL HAI KYA?” #boycottBollywoodDruggies #DeepikaPadukone.”

Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug abuse. So called high society rich star children who claim to be classy and have a good upbringing ask their manager ,” MAAL HAI KYA?” #boycottBollywoodDruggies #DeepikaPadukone https://t.co/o9OZ7dUsfG — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 21, 2020

In case you missed it, just a few hours ago Kangana Ranaut once again spoke up in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case and the pandora’s box it has opened, in reference to the reported drug nexus that is allegedly present in Bollywood. Today, after several big names from Bollywood were put under speculation in connection to the drug nexus, Queen actress Kangana posted a cryptic tweet on the subject.

She said: “Narcoterrorism which is being unleashed upon us by vested interests within our nation and neighbouring countries to destroy our young population and systematically ruin our future, is one of the biggest challenges that we face today. R we ready to take it head on? #Narcoterrorism”

