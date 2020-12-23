Kangana Ranaut slams haters criticizing her bikini pic; Says 'Don't pretend to be the authority on religion'

Kangana Ranaut had recently made the headlines for after she shared a throwback picture of herself from her Mexico vacation

has always been known for being her unabashed self. The diva doesn’t leave a chance to speak her heart out about everything happening around. Besides, the Queen actress has time and again proved that she isn’t the one to be suppressed. So, when Kangana was criticized over her recently shared bikini picture of herself she decided to give it back to the haters with yet another sharp comment wherein she asked them not to pretend to be the authority when it comes to religion.

This happened after the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress shared a throwback picture from her Mexico vacation. In the picture, Kangana was seen flaunting her bikini look and was enjoying her time at the beach. Her picture didn’t go down well with several people on social media and she was criticized by a section of the society. However, Kangana gave it a perfect reply and tweeted a picture of herself with a caption in Hindi which read as, “कुछ लोग मेरी बिकिनी पिक्चर देखकर मुझे धर्म और सनातन का लेक्चर दे रहे हैं, अगर कभी माँ भैरवी बाल खोल, वस्त्रहीन, ख़ून पीने वाली छवि लेकर सामने आ जाए तो तुम्हारा क्या होगा? तुम्हारी तो फट जाएगी और ख़ुद को भक्त कहते हो? धर्म पे चलो उसके ठेकेदार मत बनो.... जय श्री राम (Seeing my bikini picture, some people are giving me the lecture of Dharma and Sanatan. What will happen to you if Goddess Bhairavi come at you with her hair loose, without clothes, drinking blood? You will be scared. And call yourself a devotee? Don’t pretend to be authority on religion.... Jai Shri Ram)”

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’ tweet:

कुछ लोग मेरी बिकिनी पिक्चर देखकर मुझे धर्म और सनातन का लेक्चर दे रहे हैं, अगर कभी माँ भैरवी बाल खोल, वस्त्रहीन, ख़ून पीने वाली छवि लेकर सामने आ जाए तो तुम्हारा क्या होगा? तुम्हारी तो फट जाएगी और ख़ुद को भक्त कहते हो? धर्म पे चलो उसके ठेकेदार मत बनो.... जय श्री राम pic.twitter.com/AIyNrSiTTT — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 23, 2020

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kangana had recently wrapped the shooting of her much talked about movie Thalaivi which happens to be the biopic on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Besides, she is also preparing for Dhaakad and Tejas.

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

