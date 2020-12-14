Kangana Ranaut slams Hrithik Roshan after CIU takes over his case against her: His sob story starts again
Kangana Ranaut has been at loggerheads with Hrithik Roshan for the longest possible time. The two actors have made headlines at times owing to the controversies revolving around them. It won’t be wrong to call it one of the ugliest wars in the history of Bollywood. For the unversed, both the actors had sent legal notices to each other back in 2016. The War actor reportedly sent the notice to Kangana as she had termed him a ‘silly ex.’
Moreover, the actress is alleged to have sent multiple emails to Hrithik Roshan during their courtship in 2014. Now, the latest that we know is that the FIR which the actor filed against her in 2016 has been transferred to the Crime Branch CIU (Crime Intelligence Unit) from the Cyber Cell. He reportedly received innumerable emails in between the years 2013 and 2014 that were sent from Kangana’s email ID. It was after that he decided to lodge a complaint.
Now, the actress who recently wrapped up the shooting of Thalavi, has responded to the news. Yes, that’s right. Kangana Ranaut has now taken a fresh jibe and her ex-flame Hrithik on Twitter. She writes, “His sob story starts again, so many years since our break up and his divorce but he refuses to move on, refuses to date any woman, just when I gather courage to find some hope in my personal life he starts the same drama again, @iHrithik kab tak royega ek chote se affair keliye?”
Check out her tweet below:
Well, it seems like fresh trouble has brewed for the actress. Meanwhile, she recently met India’s Minister of Defence, Mr. Rajnath Singh, and showed him the script of Tejas while seeking his blessings. She plays the role of an Indian air force pilot in the movie.
