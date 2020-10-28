Kangana Ranaut slams Kareena, Sonam, Swara for not addressing Nikita Tomar's murder: They should be jailed

Kangana Ranaut tweeted that these actors should be jailed for their selective activism and also called them 'filmy bimbos'.

is at it again as she slammed a bevy of Bollywood celebrities for remaining silent over the sensational killing of a 21-year-old student Nikita Tomar in Haryana. Tomar was shot at a point-blank range in broad daylight by a stalker named Touseef who was accompanied by his friend Rehan. The chilling murder was caught on CCTV and has shaken up netizens. While many personalities have reacted to the shocking incident, Kangana hit out at many Bollywood celebrities who did not speak on the matter.

Retweeting a tweet, Kangana slammed Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker, Radhika Apte and Richa Chadha among others. She tweeted how these and other actors should be jailed for their selective activism. Kangana also called these actresses 'filmy bimbos' and wrote, "All of them should be put in jail for fake and selective activism, these filmy bimbos have caused huge damage to the cause of woman empowerment, why their mouths are sealed for Nikita who has been shot dead in broad day light by a Jihadi."

Take a look at Kangana's tweet below:

All of them should be put in jail for fake and selective activism, these filmy bimbos have caused huge damage to the cause of woman empowerment, why their mouths are sealed for Nikita who has been shot dead in broad day light by a Jihadi.... https://t.co/Lks6k5xhsE — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 28, 2020

According to a NDTV report, Nikita Tomar had gone to her college to give an exam and the incident occurred outside her college in Ballabgarh in Faridabad around 3:40 pm on Monday. She was a final year commerce student and was accompanied by a friend who watched the incident unfold in horror. As per reports, the attacker tried to shove Nikita inside the car but she refused and desperately tried to dodge the attacker.

Reacting to the horrific event, Kangana had tweeted, "Nikita’s bravery is no less than Rani LaxmiBai or Padmavati, jihadi murder was obsessed with her he kept asking her to come with her if she wanted to live she could have given in to his lust she chose to die instead, Devi Nikita rose for every Hindu woman’s dignity and pride."

