Kangana Ranaut slams Maharashtra CM again: They want to fix me, ok try let’s see who fixes who

Kangana Ranaut, who's known to not mince her words, has slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray yet again. The actress said the CM's problem with her is that she "exposed movie mafia, murderers of SSR and its drug racket."

has taken a jibe at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray yet again. The actress, who was in Mumbai this week, has been on the crossroads with the state CM over the past few days. However, she put him in the spotlight after the actress's Mumbai office was vandalised by the BMC workers over "illegal constructions". Kangana has put Thackeray on the pedestal yet again after Maharashtra's BJP head Chandrakant Patil criticised the CM and the Mumbai Police for the recent turn of events.

Sharing a news article reporting about the BJP minister's statements, Kangana tweeted, "Basic problem of Maharashtra CM is why I exposed movie mafia, murderers of SSR and its drug racket, who his beloved son Aaditya Thakeray hangs out with, this is my big crime so now they want to fix me, ok try let’s see who fixes who!!!"

The actress's new tweet comes hours after Kangana revised the comparison of Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir as she left the city. "With a heavy heart leaving Mumbai, the way I was terrorised all these days constant attacks and abuses hurled at me attempts to break my house after my work place, alert security with lethal weapons around me, must say my analogy about POK was bang on," she tweeted in the morning, as she made her way back to Manali.

On Sunday, Kangana met with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari where she discussed BMC's partial demolishment of her office. Read more here: Kangana Ranaut says ‘Maharashtra Governor listened to me like his own daughter’ post their meeting

