Kangana Ranaut slams Maharashtra CM again: They want to fix me, ok try let’s see who fixes who

Kangana Ranaut, who's known to not mince her words, has slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray yet again. The actress said the CM's problem with her is that she "exposed movie mafia, murderers of SSR and its drug racket."
382595 reads Mumbai Updated: September 15, 2020 04:04 pm
Kangana Ranaut slams Maharashtra CM again: They want to fix me, ok try let's see who fixes who
Kangana Ranaut has taken a jibe at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray yet again. The actress, who was in Mumbai this week, has been on the crossroads with the state CM over the past few days. However, she put him in the spotlight after the actress's Mumbai office was vandalised by the BMC workers over "illegal constructions". Kangana has put Thackeray on the pedestal yet again after Maharashtra's BJP head Chandrakant Patil criticised the CM and the Mumbai Police for the recent turn of events. 

Sharing a news article reporting about the BJP minister's statements, Kangana tweeted, "Basic problem of Maharashtra CM is why I exposed movie mafia, murderers of SSR and its drug racket, who his beloved son Aaditya Thakeray hangs out with, this is my big crime so now they want to fix me, ok try let’s see who fixes who!!!" 

The actress's new tweet comes hours after Kangana revised the comparison of Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir as she left the city. "With a heavy heart leaving Mumbai, the way I was terrorised all these days constant attacks and abuses hurled at me attempts to break my house after my work place, alert security with lethal weapons around me, must say my analogy about POK was bang on," she tweeted in the morning, as she made her way back to Manali. 

On Sunday, Kangana met with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari where she discussed BMC's partial demolishment of her office. Read more here: Kangana Ranaut says ‘Maharashtra Governor listened to me like his own daughter’ post their meeting

Credits :Twitter

SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Anonymous 1 day ago

As free speech and democracy, let's start a FB, Twitter, Instagram page" Arrest Terrorist Kangana". She says what she wants but if anybody gives a reply she cries and needs Y security. Evil witch she is. This is part of BJP smear campaign against Shiv Sena, Mumbai and Bollywood. This Bully could not say a word when in Mumbai. She really needs to be in jail. All her supporters are dumbos.

Anonymous 1 day ago

Kangana, braveheart that you are, you have done well highlighting the dark side of bollywood and fighting for sushant’s justice ...a word of advice - pls take a few weeks break....sena is using you as an easy bait now to divert attention away from sushant’s homicide case to politicize your statements.

Anonymous 1 day ago

You supporting the Devil

Anonymous 2 days ago

Has one good word for anyone ever come out of her mouth ? All she does is blame blame blame

Anonymous 2 days ago

Finally Kangana found her match. Ab aayega maza

Anonymous 2 days ago

Who

Anonymous 2 days ago

Prasoon joshi is supporting her and some other politicians.

Anonymous 2 days ago

They part of BJP smear campaign against Shiv Sena,

Anonymous 2 days ago

The current CM has made a mockery of law and order situation. He should be concentrating on the pandemic, however he has chosen to indulge in petty and vindictive stuff.. Gosh, hope they move this so called film industry to another state.. Really ashamed of the current state of affairs.

Anonymous 2 days ago

LOL......Don't sell yourself as a VICTIM......trust me most people won't buy it......just go back to MANALI and TAKE A BREAK. The DRAMA is enough for a while.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Yes!! Aditya Thakerey needs to be investigated by NCB. The whole Mumbai social scene knows what kind of bully and dougebag he is

Anonymous 2 days ago

What kind of bully is he?

Anonymous 2 days ago

Thalaivi may be accepted by the North Indian sheep, but the South Indians will thrash her for turning Jayalalitha into a caricature.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Marketing gimmick for Thalaivi, she needs to be put behind bars for bullying and spreading negativity and hatred, i hope she gets kicked out of all the films she has signed.

Anonymous 2 days ago

This calculative coke snorting bit*h is on the verge of a total mental breakdown, Whatever it is, this will for sure make thalaivi the biggest opener ever thanks to all the commotion that she has created and its beyond me that people cannot see through all this and call her jhansi ki rani and sing praises about her bravery, they have totally lost it along with this narcissist.

Anonymous 2 days ago

She really has faith in the Congress and the governor of Maharashtra. Her expectations will be crushed and she will be even more disappointed. She will be devestated but the most unfortunate thing is that she still won't learn her lesson

Anonymous 2 days ago

Haha ssr murderers??

Anonymous 2 days ago

How can a drug addict received Padmasree award in India?

Anonymous 2 days ago

She is making me to like Rakhi Sawant now. She is totally unbeatable now. So much negativity she Is caring inside her heart. Woman please give us a break.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Please don't insult Rakhi Sawant--compared to this twisted weirdo, she is much more dignified and does not spew venom!

Anonymous 2 days ago

She miscalculated this. Instead of the red carpet she expected in the city, her office was razed in front of her eyes and she could do nothing. Not even BJP offered a token protest while it was being razed. All she has is BJp's covert support and some fringe elements who turned at the airport seeking their day in the sun. She blew up her career with WTF statements and targetting her colleagues senselessly. Looks like work has dried up and relationships have been broken. Not just with the industry, colleagues but with the city as well. The same cityt where she made it all and blew it all.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Mumbai over Kangana - all day, every day.

Anonymous 2 days ago

What Mumbai is is the finacial capital of India. It is a part of India.

Anonymous 2 days ago

So its okay to diss cities but not about India. Weird.

Anonymous 2 days ago

India is with Kangana ! What Mumbai is ? A place where you are not safe where outsiders are bullied and killed ! And you are speaking about the city of dreams lol the joke of the year !!!! Good one try an other !

Anonymous 2 days ago

The definition to bravery to Kangana and her fans = first sleeping with older/married men (though it was consensual mostly) then blaming that same person by playing the woman card , then doing a few flop films and framing it as woman empowerment ( eg - if she plays Manikanika in reel life she thinks it in reality , then just choose your next a - grade celebrity prey ( the people who are silent because they don’t give any bhau to her “jealousy “) then bark , insult, cyber bully thrgh Twitter. This is the definition of “brave” to Kangana, sorry “ QUEEN KANGANA OF BULLYWOOD “ and her fans so sorry AND HER SUBJECTS/ RESIDENTS OF HER STUPID KINGDOM , now I just googled brave n this is what I got and the character of brave doesn’t even match her okay the definition of brave = ready to face and endure danger or pain; showing courage. and lastly I hate Bollywood as whole so I am not a Kjo ,tiktik pr!!

Anonymous 2 days ago

Why should he gets lost you loser? Because you couldn't defend psycho ranaut? LOL The psycho here is you ! Just see how is your reaction here lol like a crazy person !

Anonymous 2 days ago

Why should he gets lost you loser? Because you couldn't defend psycho ranaut? LOL

Anonymous 2 days ago

Get lost !

Anonymous 2 days ago

Whom.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Seriously you are a gone case Kangna.Looks like unlimited consumtion of Drugs playing with your brain cells and nerves. You need help. please go for a full body and mind cleansing session. My prayers for you. You are mentaly unwell now.

Anonymous 2 days ago

What can we say that makes you feel more strong? You don’t need any one. But we need to see this trait in a human being. We, normal people get scared even to look straight into the eyes of authority figures and say just a word against them. Out heroes fight on screens and we see ourselves fighting injustice in those 2 hours and go home felling rejuvenated. Lasts for an hour. But you are showing us not to depend on outside but trust your heart and stand up for yourself. You are a true queen in our hearts. Trust that God is with you and no one can touch you. Bow to your bravery my queen.

Anonymous 2 days ago

I HATE THIS RUBBISH WOMEN. SHE HAD AFFAIRS WITH AJAY DEVGAN, HRITICK , ADITYA PANSCHOLI ETC WITHOUT THINKING ABT THEIR WIVES. SHE DRESSED IN SKIMPY CLOTHING AND SEDUCED HER WAY TO WHERE SHE IS. HER OLD PIC WID MAGEDH BHATT IS DISGUSTING.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Prove it loser ! When you hate hate come your way remember that !

Anonymous 2 days ago

Hats off to you Kangana for exposing the truth. You are fearless.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Oh you evil witch, how many more lies and hate are u going to spew. Are u not tired yet of creating trouble and drama. We are tired of ur drama, get lost. You really a devil on earth.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Lots of proof

Anonymous 2 days ago

Proof is all in public domain

Anonymous 2 days ago

Do you have proof that she is lying ?

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ekta kapoor should consider kangana for the role of naagin. Choice zahardast hai ;)

Anonymous 2 days ago

Kangana is absolutely disgusting. Shame on everyone who is supporting this evil witch, she has a black heart and all she wants is take revenge from her enemies, the way she talks makes me think she is a certified psychopath, Seriously how can someone support her, are you out of your minds? Shame on you. Shame shame shame shame

Anonymous 2 days ago

Excellent comment

Anonymous 2 days ago

SHUT UP DRUGGIE RANOUT. SHUT UP.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Kangana ki maa ka bh**da

Anonymous 2 days ago

Love her or hate her, u can't deny she's the most beautiful bride in the world. She's expecting in February. And the father is aditya chopra

Anonymous 2 days ago

She is extremely ugly

Anonymous 2 days ago

Kangana aukat kya hai teri ? Apne hadh mein raho psycho

Anonymous 2 days ago

This woman is slowly becoming Rakhi Sawant 2.0

Anonymous 2 days ago

funny as it may sound I have started liking rakhi sawant... OK liking may be a bit of a stretch but... she has become a lot more tolerable compared to this loon...i hope ppl would realize soon that this one is a dimwit psycho..

Anonymous 2 days ago

The most evil woman in the world

Anonymous 2 days ago

Why are arnab and kangana barking non stop like mad dogs nowadays? I think they have a hidden agenda. Your thoughts guys ???

Anonymous 2 days ago

That you are stupid..

Anonymous 2 days ago

Repeat after me #GlobalPrayersForKangana

Anonymous 2 days ago

Repeat after me #GlobalPrayersForKangana

Anonymous 2 days ago

This woman is vile, insane and scary, she should be in a mental hospital a soon as possible because she's very dangerous to society. We are so done with her, oh God !! Please utha le iss rakshas ko please

Anonymous 2 days ago

PEST

Anonymous 2 days ago

Hi Rangoli!

Anonymous 2 days ago

lol SEE you in front of a mirror it will tell you who the pest is !

Anonymous 2 days ago

Gosh, this woman ! WHAT ON EARTH IS HER PROBLEM !

Anonymous 2 days ago

try this stint in the parliament, you won't last even a day. this is slander.

Anonymous 2 days ago

All I hear is blah, blah, blah and more blah, blah, blah

Anonymous 2 days ago

Oh! THEY WILL FIX YOU......NO DOUBT.

Anonymous 2 days ago

LOL......KANGi.....They are Professional politicians.......that's their job. You are a KID in the ARENA

Anonymous 2 days ago

when did she expose anyone? all she did was KJo Kjo and nepo. The drug angkr has come forward from ED case filed by SSRs father and in that also no racket has been found...just few people buying weed( not hard narcotics) in small quantity. All that she has done is dialogue baazi.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Dumped by lovers, dumped by the fraternity, dumped by city, and now dumped by the ruling party.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Beware of BJP mask-wearing clowns who roam cities to disrupt harmony, unity & diversity. They are sent to divert attention from important issues. Vote wisely next time India.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Aaaa thooo

Anonymous 2 days ago

Shameless nasty woman. Take your meds

Anonymous 2 days ago

She has been smoking something really strong in Manali all these days.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Just die and spare us

Anonymous 2 days ago

Die you first the world will breath !

Anonymous 2 days ago

She's trash

Anonymous 2 days ago

Your brains need to be fixed

Anonymous 2 days ago

You exposed yourself. Nobody else. You're a gasbag victim-bully who picks on people with no concrete proof.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Proof or you are just a gasbag.

Anonymous 2 days ago

So typical of bhakts, so childish. grow up.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Wow! What a comeback! eyeroll.

Anonymous 2 days ago

From K Johar to Sonam Kapoor to Anuskha Sharma & now Aditya Thackeray. In a span of a few days, her targets keep changing faster than she can take aim! Stop picking on people & bullying!

Anonymous 2 days ago

lol PV is with the mafia all paid comment from losers here ! You will burn because Kangana will win her battles wait and see ! You will cry !!!!

Anonymous 2 days ago

Lol How? What proof? You, she and the rest of you are a big herd of sheep steered by BJP. BJP I am Europe citizen !!!

Anonymous 2 days ago

How? What proof? You, she and the rest of you are a big herd of sheep steered by BJP.

Anonymous 2 days ago

From K Jo to Sonam Kapoor to Anuskha Sharma and now Aditya Thackeray. Her targets keep changing faster than she can take aim!

Anonymous 2 days ago

this woman has B-------S of iron----- admire her.

Anonymous 2 days ago

bhow bhow bhow

Anonymous 2 days ago

Yess fix them like you fixed the Roshan! Disgrace to India - the thakreys and shivsena!

Anonymous 2 days ago

That's exactly what KR and you are, a disgrace to India by and humanity!

Anonymous 2 days ago

Yes fix that POK !!!

Anonymous 2 days ago

Make her CBI Head and case closed for good. SSR murderers, drug mafia, and bollywood mafia all cleaned up....(sarcasam)

Anonymous 2 days ago

Why is she just threatening? Come out with the evidence. Who is talking she or BJP?

Anonymous 2 days ago

Kangana is satan, she's dangerous

Anonymous 2 days ago

She is a Satan worshipper

Anonymous 2 days ago

No she is realistic !

Anonymous 2 days ago

Keep barking you dog, even dogs are better than you

Anonymous 2 days ago

Lol the dog is you !

