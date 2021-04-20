Kangana Ranaut slams 'movie mafia', quashes rumours of Thalaivi's OTT release; Rangoli takes dig at Alia Bhatt

Kangana Ranaut has made an announcement that her upcoming film Thalaivi will have a theatrical release first and then it will release on OTT.

has once again grabbed headlines and this time for her upcoming film Thalaivi. The film which was scheduled to release on April 23 is now postponed owing to the current Coronavirus situation. Many film releases have been postponed and some have opted for digital release. However, rumours were rife that Thalaivi will also be released on OTT. But today, the Queen actress refuted all such reports and said the film will have OTT release only after it is first released in theatres.

Taking it to her official Instagram stories, the actress wrote, “Thalaivi digital rights are with Amazon (Tamil) and Netflix (Hindi) none of them can individually stream the movie before theatres release.” She even slammed the movie mafia and said, “All the fake propaganda movie mafia doing please ignore. Thalaivi deserves a theatrical release and makers are determined. Strict actions will be taken against any bikau media spreading fake propaganda.” On the other hand, her sister Rangoli Chandel also took a dig at starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi.

She also shared media clippings on her Instagram handle and wrote, “They will spread this. It’s a lie don’t believe Nepo mafia PR, Thalaivi is coming in theatres.”

Meanwhile, Thalaivi is helmed by AL Vijay and will be produced by Vibri Media in collaboration with Karma Media And Entertainment. The film will be released in three languages Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It is a biopic of J Jayalalithaa and her inspiring journey from an actress to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

