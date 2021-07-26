Kangana Ranaut SLAMS ‘movie mafia’, thanks Bombay High Court for refusing Javed Akhtar’s plea

Actor , on Monday evening, took to her Instagram story to praise Bombay High Court’s decision of refusing lyricist Javed Akhtar’s plea in her pasport renewal case. It so happened that the court refrained from hearing an intervention application filed by Akhtar’s legal representative. The application alleged that the Manikarnika star misled the court for procuring assurance from passport authority on her passport renewal. Now, Kangana called out the ‘movie mafia’ who are ‘shamelessly trying to harass outsiders’ in the entertainment industry.

In her Instagram story, the actor articulated, “Movie mafia trying to prove there is no harassment of any outsider at all by openly and shamelessly harassing outsider… Thank You Bombay HC”. As reported by the Indian Express, a bench of Justice S S Shinde and Justice N J Jamadar refused to intervene in the passport renewal subject claiming that the court cannot allow an intervention of such a plea or else the court will be swamped with similar pleas in the future.

Click here to watch Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Story

The court said, “We will not hear you. Today, you do not have the right to an audience. If we allow this application, then what about hundreds of other people? The court will be overflooded with hundreds of such pleas. We have our limitations. We are not entertaining an intervention application by someone who is not a complainant. We cannot allow interim applications by the third party. If anyone has misinformed the court, we will ask the public prosecutor or advocate for the complainant/informant. Anyone who has grievances can come through them. We cannot function like this.”

Talking about the defamation suit filed by Javed Akhtar against Kangana, the Queen star previously approached the Bombay High Court seeking dismissal of all proceedings initiated against her in the Javed Akhtar defamation complaint. Kangana Ranaut’s legal representative, Rizwan Siddiquee, has filed an appeal to quash the proceedings claiming that the Andheri metropolitan magistrate's court did not assess witnesses independently. Moreover, they initiated proceedings solely based on the police’s report.

