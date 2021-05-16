Kangana Ranaut slams netizens who said she 'knows nothing' on Israel: Beta, I'm the mother of all fathers

Kangana Ranaut penned down her thoughts and slammed netizens who in the past few days have stated that she "knows nothing" about the Israel issue.

has been actively sharing her views on the Israel and Palestine issue that has grabbed the world's attention. The actress, who has been permanently suspended from Twitter, took to Instagram on Sunday to once more share her thoughts on the issue. Tensions between Israel and Palestine have been at an all-time high over the last week with an almost war-like situation in the offing.

On Sunday, Kangana shared a screenshot of a video which explained the Israel-Palestine conflict which has been going on since decades. Soon after the video, Kangana penned down her thoughts and slammed netizens who in the past few days have stated that she "knows nothing" about the Israel issue.

Kangana wrote, "As you can see the video clearly shows how Israel was formed, no it is not an illegitimate nation they earned it back from the British and when they settled the land with UN interference 6 Muslim nations attacked them, since then with every attack on them they are seizing more and more land...because that's what happens when you win a war... All those crying here and telling me I know nothing.. beta I am the mother of all fathers..aukat mai reh kar baat karna aage se."

In another post, Kangana further hit out at netizens who have been calling her out over the actress supporting Israel. Take a look at Kangana's posts:

