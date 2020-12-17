Kangana Ranaut slams Priyanka Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh over costs of farmers' protests: Who will pay for this?

In her latest tweet, Kangana Ranaut has reminded Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra of the serious consequences of their support to the farmers. Here’s what the actress said.

Bollywood actor ’s Twitter war with Diljit Dosanjh and Jonas is still on and it seems to be never-ending. Today, once again, the Manikarnika actress targeted the Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and actress Priyanka for supporting the ongoing farmers’ protest. Both the actors have expressed solidarity with the farmers, who are protesting against the new farm bills. In a new tweet, Kangana has now claimed that the farmers’ protest resulted in a total loss of Rs 70,000 crore. She also reminded Diljit and Priyanka of the serious consequences of their support to the farmers.

Kangana has also tagged both the B-town stars in her post and writes, “Cost of farmers protests so far 70,000 crores, because of dharna economic slowdown in neighbouring industries and small factories, might lead to riots, @diljitdosanjh and @priyankachopra you understand our actions have serious consequences please tell me who will pay for this?” Earlier also, the Queen actress attacked Diljit and PeeCee claiming that they were misleading the farmers.

Cost of farmers protests so far 70,000 crores, because of dharna economic slowdown in neighbouring industries and small factories, might lead to riots, @diljitdosanjh and @priyankachopra you understand our actions have serious consequences please tell me who will pay for this? https://t.co/1KHSuFyQTo — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 16, 2020

The actress retweeted a few pictures of the protesting farmers and wrote, “Problem is not just them but each and every individual who supports them and opposes #FarmersBill_2020 they are all aware how important this bill is for farmers still they provoke innocent farmers to incite violence, hatred and Bharat Band for their petty gains.”

She also tweeted in Hindi that translates as "I want that Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra, who have been seen as local revolutionaries by the farmers, should at least make one video for the farmers on what they should be protesting. After provoking farmers, both have now disappeared and now look at the condition of the farmers.”

Meanwhile, the Good Newwz actor joined the farmers’ protest at the Delhi border and also donated Rs 1 crore to buy them warm clothes. On the other hand, Priyanka wrote on social media, “Our farmers are India’s Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crises is resolved sooner than later.”

