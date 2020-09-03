  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kangana Ranaut SLAMS a reporter's post on Sushant & Aamir; Asks if the Dangal actor exposed any drug mafia

Kangana Ranaut replied back to a journalist on Twitter who spoke about Sushant Singh Rajput's death and how Aamir Khan or his wife Kiran Rao would have been in trouble if they had compared Mumbai with PoK.
25605 reads Mumbai
News,Kangana RanautKangana Ranaut SLAMS a reporter's post on Sushant & Aamir; Asks if the Dangal actor exposed any drug mafia
  • 6
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut replied back to a journalist on Twitter who spoke about the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death and how Aamir Khan or his wife Kiran Rao would have been in trouble if they had compared Mumbai with PoK. The Queen actress slammed the reporter by saying, "SSR death would have been about him, had he not predicted his own murder by movie mafia, also you tell me how Mumbai changed so much in few months that @CPMumbaiPolice has become a troll, rather than assuring me full safety politicians threatening me.

A reporter had tweeted saying, "The story of the tragic death of a bright & talented star should have been about him & him alone and not about Kangana or Karan. Secondly what fails me is how can the land of Shivaji, the state which is India’s pride be compared to an area occupied by an enemy country?" Kangana also replied to the reporter's tweet about actor Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao. The actress, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Rohini please tell me did a murder take place in the film industry when Aamir/Kiran ji spoke about intolerance? Did they expose any drug/mafia racket? Did any of the BJP leaders ask them to leave India at the time? What is the irrational comparison?" 

Check out the posts:

The reporter had stated about the consequences if either Aamir Khan or his wife Kiran Rao had compared Mumbai to PoK. The reporter tweeted saying, "Imagine if Aamir Khan or Kiran Rao had compared Mumbai to PoK during Fadnavis’s tenure as CM. Imagine the outrage, the twitter boycott trends, the abuse, the TV debates, the threats, the FIRs that would have happened. Just imagine."

(ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut accuses Karan Johar of killing Sushant; Alleges he is promoting his kids through book promotion)

Credits :twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput's Bangkok trip with Sara Ali Khan and friends
Mohit Sehgal on Naagin 5, shows not working, low phase in career, favouritism
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family chats to Samuel Miranda’s disclosure
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s ongoing CBI probe to Taapsee’s criticism
What I do in a day with Mouni Roy
Sharad Malhotra on his low phase, Naagin 5, wife’s reaction to his chemistry with Surbhi Chandna
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea’s third CBI interrogation to Kangana opening about Bollywood drug nexus
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore
Anonymous 16 minutes ago

Please tell this woman to shut up and never open her mouth,she is so irritating .

Anonymous 30 minutes ago

#shameonKangana

Anonymous 31 minutes ago

Kangana ranaut plz shut up for the sake of GOD. We are tired how are u using SSR for ur publicity.

Anonymous 31 minutes ago

Kangana is using SSR's name for her agenda. She wants limelight. She is such a wicked lady. Hate her even more

Anonymous 50 minutes ago

Everyone pls ask kangana to talk about GDP. Please.

Anonymous 57 minutes ago

Kangana, Can u ever stay on point? Film industry murder allows u to malign everyone u personally hate,with zero proof, but, normal citizen murder happens, and, Aamir or Kiran cant express their anguish? That is called hypocrisy. You are nothing but a selfish bitter opportunist. You're a cloud of negativity n muck so no 1 responds to u - doesnt mean all ur imaginary stories are true.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement