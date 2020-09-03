Kangana Ranaut SLAMS a reporter's post on Sushant & Aamir; Asks if the Dangal actor exposed any drug mafia
The Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut replied back to a journalist on Twitter who spoke about the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death and how Aamir Khan or his wife Kiran Rao would have been in trouble if they had compared Mumbai with PoK. The Queen actress slammed the reporter by saying, "SSR death would have been about him, had he not predicted his own murder by movie mafia, also you tell me how Mumbai changed so much in few months that @CPMumbaiPolice has become a troll, rather than assuring me full safety politicians threatening me.
A reporter had tweeted saying, "The story of the tragic death of a bright & talented star should have been about him & him alone and not about Kangana or Karan. Secondly what fails me is how can the land of Shivaji, the state which is India’s pride be compared to an area occupied by an enemy country?" Kangana also replied to the reporter's tweet about actor Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao. The actress, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Rohini please tell me did a murder take place in the film industry when Aamir/Kiran ji spoke about intolerance? Did they expose any drug/mafia racket? Did any of the BJP leaders ask them to leave India at the time? What is the irrational comparison?"
Check out the posts:
The reporter had stated about the consequences if either Aamir Khan or his wife Kiran Rao had compared Mumbai to PoK. The reporter tweeted saying, "Imagine if Aamir Khan or Kiran Rao had compared Mumbai to PoK during Fadnavis’s tenure as CM. Imagine the outrage, the twitter boycott trends, the abuse, the TV debates, the threats, the FIRs that would have happened. Just imagine."
