0
1
2
×
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
Save
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kangana Ranaut slams Rhea Chakraborty on movie mafia row: Vultures like her & Mahesh Bhatt killed Sushant

Kangana Ranaut has slammed Rhea Chakraborty in one of her tweets. Check it out here.
29052 reads Mumbai Updated: August 27, 2020 10:03 pm
0
1
2
Save
Kangana Ranaut slams Rhea Chakraborty on movie mafia row: Vultures like her & Mahesh Bhatt killed SushantKangana Ranaut slams Rhea Chakraborty on movie mafia row: Vultures like her & Mahesh Bhatt killed Sushant

Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has finally come out now and spoke about the entire matter in an exclusive interview with India Today. The actress has debunked all the allegations made against her right from what happened during their Europe trip to Sushant’s sister Priyanka allegedly molesting her. Rhea has also opened up on how the late actor was upset about not getting credits for movies like Chhichhore and Sonchiriya. 

In her interview with India Today, Rhea said, "Sushant didn't get a nomination for films like Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, Chhichhore. He was upset with this. His films were very good but he wasn't given his due. The films were nominated, but he was not. So many bad blind articles were written about him, he also felt that even if he did another hit film, it wouldn't matter, he won't get his due." The actress has spoken in the same interview how Sushant felt someone from the industry was behind the #MeToo allegations that were put against him. 

Kangana Ranaut in a new tweet has now taken a dig at Rhea Chakraborty over her statements on the aforementioned topic. Only 2 things to take away from #RheaChakrobarty interview,first she said Movie mafia discredited and harassed him also planted organised smear campaigns which broke his mind,2nd she did not say that after that vultures like her and Mahesh Bhatt killed him again.

Check out her tweet below:

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty called talent manager Jaya Saha multiple times after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Report

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Anonymous 23 minutes ago

Yeah Rhea dragged Sanjana Sanghi and Rohini Iyer But vulture like her seize this opportunity and exploit him ,threaten him , she must be using movie mafia names to make sushant scared because he was at his lowest point professionally when vulture crossed him.This guy went through much, murderers or not, bollywood involved or not ,everyone will face their own karma for breaking and hurting him.

Anonymous 27 minutes ago

This woman is Harassing people have she ever heard innocent until proven Guilty

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement