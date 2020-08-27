Kangana Ranaut slams Rhea Chakraborty on movie mafia row: Vultures like her & Mahesh Bhatt killed Sushant

Kangana Ranaut has slammed Rhea Chakraborty in one of her tweets. Check it out here.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has finally come out now and spoke about the entire matter in an exclusive interview with India Today. The actress has debunked all the allegations made against her right from what happened during their Europe trip to Sushant’s sister Priyanka allegedly molesting her. Rhea has also opened up on how the late actor was upset about not getting credits for movies like Chhichhore and Sonchiriya.

In her interview with India Today, Rhea said, "Sushant didn't get a nomination for films like Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, Chhichhore. He was upset with this. His films were very good but he wasn't given his due. The films were nominated, but he was not. So many bad blind articles were written about him, he also felt that even if he did another hit film, it wouldn't matter, he won't get his due." The actress has spoken in the same interview how Sushant felt someone from the industry was behind the #MeToo allegations that were put against him.

in a new tweet has now taken a dig at Rhea Chakraborty over her statements on the aforementioned topic. Only 2 things to take away from #RheaChakrobarty interview,first she said Movie mafia discredited and harassed him also planted organised smear campaigns which broke his mind,2nd she did not say that after that vultures like her and Mahesh Bhatt killed him again.

Check out her tweet below:

Only 2 things to take away from #RheaChakrobarty interview,first she said Movie mafia discredited and harassed him also planted organised smear campaigns which broke his mind,2nd she did not say that after that vultures like her and Mahesh Bhatt killed him again #ShameOnAajTak — Kangana Ranaut (KanganaTeam) August 27, 2020

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty called talent manager Jaya Saha multiple times after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Report

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×