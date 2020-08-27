Kangana Ranaut slams Rhea's claims of Sushant suffering from mental illness; Asks 'Who is the script writer?'
Rhea Chakraborty who is allegedly considered the prime suspect in Sushant Singh Rajput's case has come up and spoken on the same what happens to be her first ever media interview after the late actor's death. She has also talked about how Sushant dealt with issues likely anxiety and depression. According to her, he himself approached a doctor and that it was not she who made him do the same. The actress has highlighted the fact that the late actor faced a similar phase back in 2013 too.
Rhea has also slammed Sushant's ex-girlfriend in the same interview and questioned about how the latter knows about him despite not being in touch for four years. She also brings up the topic of the flat that the late actor apparently paid for in the same. Ankita now has tweeted in response to this and said that Sushant never had mental illness when she was with him. Kangana, while backing the same has slammed Rhea in one of her recent tweets.
The actress has retweeted Ankita Lokhande's tweet and said, "Fact #Sushant had no history of mental illness before dating Rhea last year, this mental illness plot point was introduced in a goth hotel post genius plot twist of air sickness on a trip to Europe, who is the lame script writer?"
Check out her tweet below:
Fact #Sushant had no history of mental illness before dating Rhea last year, this mental illness plot point was introduced in a goth hotel post genius plot twist of air sickness on a trip to Europe, who is the lame script writer? https://t.co/v2gu3BmEWk
— Kangana Ranaut (KanganaTeam) August 27, 2020
