Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Sanjay Raut after he comments ‘unfortunate that the BJP is backing her’

Kangana Ranaut is speaking up against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut after he said that BJP should not support the actress.

does not hold back! Today, the actress shared an article where Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had said that it was unfortunate that the BJP is backing Kangana Ranaut despite the actress likening Mumbai to Pak-occupied Kashmir, and added this was done with an eye on Bihar polls. In his weekly column Rokhthok in Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Raut also claimed there is a systematic effort to reduce the importance of Mumbai, and constantly defaming the city is part of that conspiracy. "This is a difficult period when all Marathi people in Maharashtra should unite," Raut said.

To this news, Kangana tweeted: “Wow!! Unfortunate that BJP is protecting someone who busted drug and mafia racket, BJP should instead let Shiv Sena goons break my face, rape or openly lynch me, nahin Sanjay ji? How dare they protect a young woman who is standing against the mafia!!!”

A short while ago I met His Excellency the Governor of Maharashtra Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari Ji. I explained my point of view to him and also requested that justice be given to me it will restore faith of common citizen and particularly daughters in the system. pic.twitter.com/oCNByhvNOT — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 13, 2020

In the article, Raut also implies that by supporting Ranaut and through its stand in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the BJP wants to win Bihar polls with the upper caste Rajput and Kshatriya votes, he said. "While doing this, it doesn't matter if Maharashtra is insulted. Not one Maharashtra (BJP) leader was sad over the manner in which the state has been humiliated," Raut said. "An actress humiliates the chief minister and people of the state shouldn't react, what kind of one-sided freedom is this?" asked Raut, who is the executive editor of Saamana.

"When her illegal construction in the city, which she calls as Pakistan, is demolished, she calls the demolished structure a Ram mandir. You are crying hoarse when there is a surgical strike on the illegal construction. What kind of a game is this?" he asked.

