Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Twitter for suspending 'Indology' handle; Calls it 'murder in virtual world'

Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter account to slam the CEO of the micro-blogging site for suspending an account that mostly tweets about history. The Thalaivi star even compared it with ‘murder in the digital world.’
Mumbai
kangana ranaut slams twitter for suspension of accountKangana Ranaut SLAMS Twitter for suspending 'Indology' handle; Calls it 'murder in virtual world'
Kangana Ranaut is among the Bollywood stars who never shy away from speaking her mind over various issues. The star, who made her debut on social media this year, has been using it to express her take on various issues. And now, it looks like she has taken up a cause of an account that was suspended by Twitter over certain tweets. The Thalaivi star questioned the CEO of the micro-blogging site, Jack Dorsey over the suspension of the 'True Indology' account and demanded it to be restored. 

Taking to her Twitter handle, Kangana wrote, "When they don’t have answers to your questions they break your house, put you in jail, gag your voice or kill your digital identity. Eliminating one’s digital identity is no less than a murder in the virtual world, there must be strict laws against it #BringBackTrueIndology." The actress compared the suspension of the account with murder in virtual world. Further, she tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office in a tweet and hoped that they would take some action against the site for suspension of the account. 

Not just this, Kangana hoped that the micro-blogging site would be 'banned' in India too. Not just this, Kangana further expressed that she feels like a 'slave' in her own country. She wrote, "Sick n tired of being treated like a slave in my own country, we can’t celebrate our festivals, can’t speak truth and defend our ancestors, we can’t condemn terrorism, what is the point of such a shameful enslaved life controlled by the keepers of darkness." Not just Kangana, even actor Ranvir Shorey tweeted and questioned the suspension of the account. 

Take a look at the star's tweets:

Meanwhile, Kangana had backed the account suspended back in October 2020 as well when it was under threat. The actress never shies away from expressing her opinion and when her own sister Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account was suspended, she had released a video where she urged that the government should ban such platforms. Meanwhile, she recently wrapped up her brother Aksht's wedding and is spending time in Manali with family. 

Also Read|Kangana Ranaut beams with joy as she enjoys the sunshine while welcoming a cold winter morning in Manali; PICS

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

Anonymous 38 minutes ago

Here I support her

Anonymous 45 minutes ago

Abbe twitter pe hi twitter ko slam kar diya pagal aurat. Agr nhi psnd twitter to chhod de na usko. Jaahil

