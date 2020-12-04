Kangana Ranaut slapped with another legal notice over 'insensitive' tweets on farmers protests; See Her Reply

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee has now sent a legal notice to Kangana Ranaut over her derogatory tweets during the ongoing farmers protests.

Trouble seems to be mounting for every passing day. After a Twitter showdown with Diljit Dosanjh, the actress was slapped with another legal notice by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee. The DSGMC sent a legal notice to the actress over her tweets during the ongoing farmers protests. The actress had mistakenly identified an elderly Sikh woman as Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh and said that she was merely protesting for Rs 100 a day.

Taking to Twitter, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, president of DSGMC, tweeted, "We have sent a legal notice to @KanganaTeam for her derogatory tweet calling the aged mother of a farmer as a woman available for ₹100. Her tweets portray farmers protest as antinational. We demand an unconditional apology from her for her insensitive remarks on farmers protest."

The actress who has stood her ground and defended her now deleted tweet on the elderly woman, also reacted to this news. Kangana wrote, "Film mafia filed many cases on me, last night Javed Akhtar filed one more, Maharashtra government filing one case every hour now congress in Punjab is also joined the gang.... Lagta hai mujhe mahan banake he dum lenge. Thank you."

We have sent a legal notice to @KanganaTeam for her derogatory tweet calling the aged mother of a farmer as a woman available for ₹100. Her tweets portray farmers protest as antinational We demand an unconditional apology from her for her insensitive remarks on farmers protest pic.twitter.com/AWNfmwpIyT — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) December 4, 2020

Film mafia filed many cases on me, last night Javed Akhtar filed one more, Maharashtra government filing one case every hour now congress in Punjab is also joined the gang....

Lagta hai mujhe mahan banake he dum lenge

Thank you https://t.co/Q3w7WaCyCm — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 4, 2020

Kangana's showdown with Diljit Dosanjh got ugly as the actress called him ' 's pet'. The war of words made noise on social media and many backed the Punjabi singer and actor for giving it back to the actress. From Richa Chadha and Swara Bhasker to Vir Das and even a section of netizens lauded Diljit Dosanjh.

ALSO READ: Javed Akhtar submits statement against Kangana Ranaut in defamation case, hearing scheduled for 19 December

