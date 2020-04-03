Kangana Ranaut soaks in the sun as she enjoys ‘maa ke haath ki champi’ in Manali and we want it too; See PHOTO

Kangana Ranaut, who is in Manali during the nationwide lockdown, is seen enjoying ‘maa ke haath ki champi’ in these photos. Take a look

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, is chilling with her fam-jam in Manali, and from working out at home, celebrating birthday, to celebrating Ram Navami, Kangana Ranaut has been making the most of her quarantine. Now, in the latest, we got our hands on a photo, shared by Kangana’s official handle, wherein the Queen actresses mother, Asha Ranaut, is seen oiling her hair. In the photo, Kangana and her mother are sitting, in what looks like their house garden, and while Kangana is seen wearing an all black salwar kameez, her mother is happily oiling her hair, and alongside the photo, Kangana wrote, “Today is brought to you by this incredible childhood nostalgia thanks to Kangana and her mom. PS: the oil is made from a special , Chuli, found especially in the mountains….”

A few days back, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi set up a fund called PM Cares requesting everyone to extend their support towards the Coronavirus crisis, many celebrities came forward to donate generously for the cause. From , , , to , Vicky Kaushal and others, a host of B-town celebs have extended their support to the Coronavirus fund, and Kangana, too, has made her contribution for the same. Kangana’s sister, Rangoli Chandel, took to Twitter to inform about her contribution as she wrote, “Kangana has also contributed to PM cares 25 lakhs and donated Ration to daily wage earners families, we need to stand united and do what best we can, many thanks from our family.”

Besides, Kangana Ranaut’s mother, too, has given up her one month’s pension as Rangoli informed, “My mother gave her one month pension, we don’t know how long lock down will last we need to survive with what we have but we can make few adjustments for the nation,thanks @narendramodi Ji for giving us a chance to contribute #PMCARES @PMOIndia…” Recently, Kangana Ranaut celebrated her 34th birthday in Manali, and on the occasion, the actress conducted a kanya puja and later, enjoyed a house party with her close family members. On the work front, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga nad her next film- Thalaivi’s last leg of shooting was stalled due to Coronavirus.

Check out Kangana Ranaut's photo where she is seen enjoying maa ke haath ki champi:

