Kangana Ranaut speaks about 'sadhana' and the importance of spiritual practice in a one's life; Watch video

Amidst Coronavirus, Kangana Ranaut who is observing a fast for nine days on the occasion of Navratri informs her fans about 'sadhana', the importance of spiritual practice in a person's life and much more.

The rapidly spreading coronavirus cases in India have sent down a wave of negativity across the nation and people are concerned and anxious about the deadly virus. While celebrities like , Kartik Aaryan, , and others have been urging fans to stay indoors and maintain social distancing, who is in Manali and is fasting with her sister Rangoli Chandel on the occasion of Navratri is telling her fans about 'sadhana', the importance of spiritual practice in a person's life and much more.

In the video shared by her fan page, Kangana starts by telling, "How is the fasting for the third day of Navratri going, everybody? You must be thinking Kangana as a superstar, a fashionista, the best actress, she becomes a sanyasi, a yogi, I mean why is that? Well, I feel weird that you guys feel it is weird. Because it is not that our life's aim is just to make money or do as much as you can. It's just that western thinking and capitalism have been stuffed so much inside our heads that it's just make money, make money, go on, go on and where are those people today? They are hidden inside their homes saying take our money, take our house, just protect us from Corona, we just want life."

(Also Read: Kangana Ranaut urges fans to take quarantine positively; Shares important health tips for Navratri season)

She further added, "So if life is so important and now you have understood a few things that life is of no use to you, it is not your social media accounts, not your social status, not even your relationships because you can't meet them now. So then what is life? Life is just life. So, a lot of people don't know but the house I have built in Manali, I could have done anything with this money but I built it specifically for sadhana and I didn't tell anyone about this because I know what kind of smart people are in social media and how I could be made fun in it so I didn't tell anybody."

The actress further said that for these entire nine days she will eat something only at night and do yoga related to Pranayama. Kangana also says that a person's energy level goes up by doing yoga practice.

Check out Kangana Ranaut's video here:

On Day 3 of #Navratri, #KanganaRanaut talks about importance if Sadhana for her, and why everyone must follow it#StayAwareStaySafe #IndiaBattlesCoronavirus (1/3) pic.twitter.com/qt5GpTUYz0 — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 27, 2020

On Day 3 of #Navratri, #KanganaRanaut talks about importance if Sadhana for her, and why everyone must follow it#StayAwareStaySafe #IndiaBattlesCoronavirus (2/3) pic.twitter.com/QIi6E9ipVQ — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 27, 2020

On Day 3 of #Navratri, #KanganaRanaut talks about importance if Sadhana for her, and why everyone must follow it#StayAwareStaySafe #IndiaBattlesCoronavirus (3/3) pic.twitter.com/TOSpA3WVco — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 27, 2020

On the work front, Kangana was recently seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga. The movie showed a moderate run at the box office.

