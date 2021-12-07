Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas books Dussehra 2022 for theatrical release.

Kangana Ranaut has several films in the pipeline and one of them is Tejas. The film based on the triumphs of the Indian Air Force has already begun shooting and the film's release date was announced on Tuesday. Commemorating Armed Forces Flag Day, produciton house RSVP announced the release date of Kangana Ranaut's Tejas.

The makers of Tejas have officially booked Dussehra 2022 for a theatrical release. This means Tejas will release on 5 October 2022. Ever since Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP announced their forthcoming film, Kangana Ranaut's look as an Air Force pilot Tejas Gill has made noise on social media.

Along with the release date, Kangana also shared a brand new still from the film. Clad in uniform and a helicopter in the background, Kangana was all smiles. She captioned the photo, "Bringing to you the inspiring story of a woman who chose to rule the skies. An ode to the Indian Air Force, #Tejas releasing in a cinema near you on Dussehra, 5th October 2022

#ArmedForcesFlagDay @sarveshmewara @ronnie.screwvala @nonabains @rsvpmovies."

Take a look:

The story of Tejas is meant to inspire and make one feel proud of our brave soldiers as they face a number of challenges to keep our country safe.

Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, starring Kangana Ranaut as Tejas, the film is RSVP’s second Indian Armed Forces film post Uri: The Surgical Strike, to applaud the forces and inspire the country at large.

