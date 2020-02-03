Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Thalaivi' also defines late J Jayalalithaa as a dance icon
"Thalaivi" is a biopic of Jayalalithaa, who was a film star and renowned dancer before she forayed politics, and went onto become Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.
In the new still, Kangana is seen in a Bharatanatyam pose. The photograph was shared by the film's creative producer Brinda Prasad on Twitter.
Wishing Maria Sharma a glorious five decades in the Indian film industry. This legendary hair stylist who worked with screen icons like Hema Malini, Sharmila Tagore, Helen and Manisha Koirala completed 50 years on the sets of Thalaivi. #KanganaRanaut started her career with Maria Ji with films like 'Woh Lamhe' and 'Once Upon A Time in Mumbai'. Here she's seen putting final touches on Kangana's stunning Indian look for #Thalaivi. Stay tuned for more.
"Madam J. Jayalalithaa was a great dancer & here presenting you the look of #KanganaRanaut as #Jayalalithaa from #Thalaivi," Prasad tweeted.
Showering love upon Kangana over the new still, a Twitter user wrote: "Unbelievable transformation."
Another user commented: "Queen."
"Thalaivi" also features Arvind Swami, and the film is directed by Vijay.
