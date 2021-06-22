  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Thalaivi’ gets ‘U’ certificate for Tamil release

The Tamil version of Kangana Ranaut’s much-awaited film ‘Thalaivi’ has been cleared with a ‘U’ certificate.
6894 reads Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Thalaivi’ gets ‘U’ certificate for Tamil release Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Thalaivi’ gets ‘U’ certificate for Tamil release
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Upcoming biopic film ‘Thalaivi’ on late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, was issued a ‘U’ certificate without cuts for its Tamil version. Directed by A.L. Vijay, the film stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. The movie revolves around the life of late actress-turned-politician Jayalalithaa who served the south Indian state as the Chief Minister, six times. In honour of ‘Amma’, the film was officially launched on her birth anniversary, February 24, 2019. 

The shooting of one of the most anticipated films ‘Thalaivi’ was wrapped up in a year, however, the multilingual biographical drama film previously slated to release on April 23, 2021, was delayed owing to the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country. The deadly second wave of coronavirus forced the Centre to shut down the cinema halls. Makers of ‘Thalaivi’ are now reportedly planning to release the movie on silver screens in August. 

‘Thalaivi’ creators are also planning to apply for the certification of the movie in Hindi and Telugu versions as well. 

Kangana Ranaut had garnered massive applause for the movie trailer which was unveiled on the actress' birthday in March. Along with protagonist Kangana, Arvind Swami will be essaying the role of AIADMK's MGR in 'Thalaivi'. The release date of the film is yet to be announced. Apart from the biopic, ‘Queen’ star Ranaut is working on projects including ‘Dhaakad’ and ‘Tejas’.

Also Read|Kangana Ranaut seeks change of India's name to 'Bharat' & explains its meaning: Let's regain our lost glory

Credits :Times Of India

You may like these
Thalaivi: Kangana Ranaut has a special message for her 'most favorite director' AL Vijay on his birthday
Kangana Ranaut shares her journey of battling COVID 19; Urges fans to focus on health & keep positive attitude
Kangana Ranaut slams 'movie mafia', quashes rumours of Thalaivi's OTT release; Rangoli takes dig at Alia Bhatt
Newswrap, April 9: Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi postponed; Abhishek wishes Jaya Bachchan on birthday & more
Thalaivi: Makers postpone release of Kangana Ranaut starrer Jayalalithaa’s biopic due to rise in COVID cases
Kangana Ranaut REVEALS she got secret calls from Akshay Kumar praising Thalaivi; Takes a dig at Deepika & Alia
close