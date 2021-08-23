Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi, now 'Thalaivii', to release in theatres on September 10, 2021

Actress took to social media to reveal the new release date as well as the new spelling of her film Thalaivi. The film's previous title Thalaivi, is now changed to Thalaivii and it will release on September 10, 2021. Kangana announced it in a post and shared a new poster featuring her and Arvind Swami, who is essaying the role of MGR in the film. Earlier, the film was supposed to hit the screens on April 23. However, due to the second wave of COVID 19, the release was postponed.

Taking to Instagram, Kangana wrote, "The story of this iconic personality deserves to be witnessed only on the BIG SCREEN!Pave way, for #Thalaivii as she is all set to make a superstar entry into the world of cinema, yet again, a place where she has always belonged! Thalaivii IN CINEMAS near you on 10th September#ThalaiviiOnTheBigScreen #ThalaiviiInTheatres." The film's trailer had showcased Kangana as late CM J Jayalalithaa. The trailer left an impression on her fans and many looked forward to the film.

Take a look:

Back in March, Kangana had launched the trailer of Thalaivii in Chennai as well as Mumbai in a grand way. The actress had shared her experience of working with director AL Vijay and praised him at the launch. Reports regarding the OTT release of the film had been coming in for a while. However, the makers and Kangana denied it. Recently, it was revealed that the film will have an OTT premier only after it releases in theatres first.

Thalaivii also stars Madhoo, Bhagyashree, Prakash Raj and other stars apart from Kangana and Arvind Swami. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on September 10, 2021. The film is being produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh.

