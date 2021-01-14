Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi's new BTS VIDEO leaves us excited for its release; Take a look

Kangana Ranaut will be playing the role of late J. Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi. Meanwhile, check out a BTS video shared by producer Shaailesh R. Singh.

If there is one movie that has been creating a lot of hype in the past one year, it is definitely Thalaivi. Featuring in the titular lead, the biopic is based on the life of J. Jayalalithaa. The actress who will also be making her debut in the South with the same has undergone a rigorous physical transformation to fit into her role in the movie. Her first look from the biopic was already revealed a long time ago.

As we speak of this, Thalaivi’s co-producer Shaailesh R. Singh has shared a few BTS moments from the sets in the form of a video that is unmissable. Right from Kangana rehearsing her dance moves with the rest of the people to makeup artists getting the dancers ready for the shoot, the BTS video gives a glimpse of the entire journey of how Thalaivi was made. This surely makes us eager for the movie’s release in the theatres.

Check out the video below:

Apart from Kangana Ranaut, Thalaivi also features Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Jisshu Sengupta, Bhagyashree, and others in significant roles. The multilingual drama has been directed by AL Vijay and is co-produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri including Shaailesh R Singh. Like many other movies, Thalaivi was also supposed to be released last year in June but that couldn’t happen owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. As for Kangana, she has two more movies lined up namely Tejas and Dhaakad.

