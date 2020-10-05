Kangana Ranaut starts off Monday by sharing new photos from Thalaivi sets, calls it the 'most soothing place'

Sharing new photos from the sets of Thalaivi, Kangana Ranaut can be seen clad in a light blue saree and white blouse as she discusses a scene with her director.

's social media game has been quite strong ever since she made her debut on the platform. The actress also not shied away from speaking on anything and everything under the sun. On Monday, Kangana began her week by giving her fans a glimpse of what's happening on the sets of Thalaivi. The actress resumed shooting recently.

Sharing new photos, Kangana can be seen clad in a light blue saree and white blouse as she discusses a scene with her director. The actress tweeted, "Good morning friends, these are some stills from yesterday’s early morning scene discussion with my absolutely talented and most affectionate director A.L Vijay ji."

Kangana added that there is no place like a film set and it is one of the most soothing places for her in the world. "There are many amazing places in this world but the most soothing and comforting to me is a film set #Thalaivi," Kangana wrote.

Good morning friends, these are some stills from yesterday’s early morning scene discussion with my absolutely talented and most affectionate director A.L Vijay ji, there are many amazing places in this world but the most soothing and comforting to me is a film set #Thalaivi pic.twitter.com/qGjw0nQjRQ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 5, 2020

Kangana's dance choreographer recently shared photos with her on social media. He lauded her and praised the actress as they both posed for happy photos ahead of their dance rehearsals. Thalaivi is Kangana's most ambitious bilingual project to date and it is a biopic on actress turned politician J Jayalalithaa. Before the nationwide lockdown began due to Covid 19, she was shooting for the same.

