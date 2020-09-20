  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut states #MeToo has been a failure in Bollywood; Says 'Payal Ghosh will be humiliated & silenced'

Payal Ghosh has recently alleged that Anurag Kashyap sexually harassed her. Kangana Ranaut has now come out in support of the actress.
Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut opens up on #MeToo movement & Payal Ghosh
Anurag Kashyap is all over the news but for all the wrong reasons. Recently, Payal Ghosh has accused the filmmaker of sexual harassment. She accused Kashyap of forcing himself on her and making her comfortable. In one of her interviews, Ghosh reportedly said that he opened his zip in front of her. She has also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and PMO to take strict against the Gangs of Wasseypur director. Kashyap, however, has denied the allegations and called them baseless.

Kangana Ranaut has now come up in support of Payal Ghosh and also said that Bollywood is full of sexual predators. She has now stated in a new tweet that #MeToo has been a failure in the film industry. The Manikarnika actress termed the rapists and harassers as liberals who killed the movement. Kangana further states that Payal Ghosh will be humiliated and silenced like all other victims. After that, the actress quotes, “We deserve a better society.”

Payal Ghosh will be humiliated and silenced like all other victims but my heart goes out to her.
Kangana Ranaut

Check out her tweet below:

Earlier, Anurag Kashyap and Kangana Ranaut were indulged in yet another war of words on Twitter. Things escalated further when the filmmaker asked the Thalaivi actress to go to the border by gathering 2-3 people in China. Kangana gave a sarcastic response to the same and asked him to participate in the Olympics. Meanwhile, Kashyap’s ex-wife Aarti Bajaj has come out in his support while reacting to the allegations of sexual harassment made against him. She called her husband a rockstar and called the allegations ‘publicity stunt.’

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut backs Payal Ghosh against Anurag Kashyap; Claims ‘Bullywood is full of sexual predators’

Credits :Twitter

