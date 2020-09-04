Kangana Ranaut strikes a yoga pose as she shares photo from her 'most favourite time of the day'

Starting off Friday on a positive and healthy note, Kangana Ranaut shared a picture of herself practising yoga in the outdoors amidst lush greenery.

Ever since made her debut and joined Twitter officially, the actress has been sharing fun photos of herself almost every other morning. Just a few days ago, Kangana posed for the camera in a stunning outfit and shared photos. Today, Kangana took to Twitter to reveal which is her 'most favourite time of the day'. Starting off Friday on a positive and healthy note, Kangana struck a yoga pose.

Taking to Twitter, she shared a picture of herself practising yoga in the outdoors amidst some lush greenery. She captioned it in Hindi saying, "Yoga, the most favorite time of my day, I always say that happiness of the whole world is on one side and the happiness of a healthy body is one side. I wish God blessings on all of us as well as blessings of a healthy body and mind."

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's post below:

योगा, मेरे सारे दिन का सबसे पसंदीदा वक़्त, मैं हमेशा कहती हूँ सारी दुनिया के सुख एक तरफ़ और अपने स्वस्थ शरीर का सुख एक तरफ़, कामना करती हूँ हम सबपे ईश्वर की कृपा बनी रहे, स्वस्थ तन और मन का आशीर्वाद सबको मिले । pic.twitter.com/SVTKEJbVRZ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 4, 2020

Speaking about Kangana's Twitter presence, the actress took on a battle with many on Thursday as she blocked Farah Khan Ali and Kubbra Sait. Kangana also slammed Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut for his remarks as well as shot back at Renuka Shahane's tweet.

It all started when Sena's Sanjay Raut said that if Kangana is sacred of Mumbai Police she shouldn't come back to Mumbai. Hitting back to Raut, Kangana said, "Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?"

Renuka then criticised Kangana for calling Mumbai as PoK. "Dear @KanganaTeam Mumbai is the city where your dream of becoming a Bollywood star has been fulfilled, one would expect you to have some respect for this wonderful city. It's appalling how you compared Mumbai with POK!"

