Kangana Ranaut on struggles she has faced: It’s a big reassurance that I didn’t succumb to the pressure
Kangana Ranaut has always been an actress who has been known for wearing her heart on the sleeves and doesn’t shy away from speaking her mind. Of late, she has been making the headlines for her sharp remarks in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, her ongoing tussle with Maharashtra government and of course, her claims about the alleged drug nexus in Bollywood. While her comments had invited a lot of flake for her and her enemy list is growing, the Kangana is glad that she has never succumbed to the pressure in life.
Recalling all the struggles she has come across in the last 10 days, Kangana stated that has witnessed a mixed up emotions. “The fact that I am continuing to be the person I have always been and that I pledged to be, that is a big reassurance. I have never compromised in life and took responsibility of my life at the age of 15, I filed an FIR against the person who was harassing me at the age of 16, at the age of 27 I was told to apologise publicly to my ex for having an affair. I fought that case and came out stronger. When movie mafia tried to demolish my career in 2019, I publicly announced that they shouldn’t have done this and that I will go after them. It was not because of vengeance but out of my survival instinct,” Kangana stated.
She further mentioned, “It is big reassurance to me that I have not succumbed to the pressure around me. The enemies have got stronger, circumstances have become more intense in terms of the involvement of people, enemies are becoming bigger. It does take a toll on you on many levels.”
Kangana also emphasised that while she does get a lot of support and love, but it breaks her heart for being subjected to the cruelty for fighting a selfless battle.
Also Read: Kangana Ranaut opens up on her office demolition: They were trying to collect a mob & lynch me
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Nobody, including BJP is taking her seriously.
Anonymous 5 hours ago
There is zero pressure on cocaine addicts who slept their way to reach the top, pick on their collegaues senselessly, steal their credits, & promptly hire a family member as manager after crying foul about nepotism.
Anonymous 9 hours ago
What does she mean by she didn't succumb to pressure? She just declared that she slept with someone to get 2 min role. What is that called? Why did she have to succumb to that and give in? Enough of this woman!
Anonymous 13 hours ago
I am afraid all these outbursts from Kangana , it is not going to end well for her unfortunately.
Anonymous 15 hours ago
Everyone report her twitter account
Anonymous 16 hours ago
You are just a very bitter human being as if you are entitled to be respected. You created all these. What do want, sympathy? Shame you didn’t thought about that. You have tag yourself as a bully, creating havoc. Everything is me, me.
Anonymous 17 hours ago
Shut up shut up shut up. Someone lock her up in a empty room without wifi connection. Please
Anonymous 18 hours ago
You kind of have succumbed. That's why you have become so bitter and a victim-bully. You are upset for what you went through and now you want revenge
Anonymous 21 hours ago
She struggled a lot. In bed of aditya pancholi, ajay devgan, salman, sanjay dutt
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Me me me me.... ☺️ I hope you are helping your employment. This PR is good for politics. Is it good for Bollywood?
Anonymous 22 hours ago
At 16 , you ran away not your parents threw you out , you dated Aditya but in turn got abused , and how did you got gangster , sleeping with mahesh bhudha ?..., Ananya where are you ? This is struggle okay!! Not touching your nose with tongue lmao
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Don’t quarantine her but quarantine her twitter account pls do it
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Don't worry your time is also coming.
Anonymous 22 hours ago
What struggles?? You slept through your way and after making it blamed them saying they took advantage of you and you are victim, victims don’t get chances Kangana, just they will thrown off after usage, had a slump in your career and again used and got back and accused Hrithik , you are shame on woman and living example of why they are called manipulative bitches , so shut up
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Kitni baar ek hi sob story sunnayegi tu.. Maaf karde. Nahi sunn'na hume.
Anonymous 22 hours ago
bus kar yar rulayegi kya janta ko lol