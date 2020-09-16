  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kangana Ranaut on struggles she has faced: It’s a big reassurance that I didn’t succumb to the pressure

In her recent interview, Kangana Ranaut has recalled the roller coaster ride in the last 10 days and says it has been a mix of emotions.
171355 reads Mumbai Updated: September 17, 2020 03:43 pm
kangana ranaut on the struggles she facedKangana Ranaut on struggles she has faced: It’s a big reassurance that I didn’t succumb to the pressure
  • 16
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kangana Ranaut has always been an actress who has been known for wearing her heart on the sleeves and doesn’t shy away from speaking her mind. Of late, she has been making the headlines for her sharp remarks in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, her ongoing tussle with Maharashtra government and of course, her claims about the alleged drug nexus in Bollywood. While her comments had invited a lot of flake for her and her enemy list is growing, the Kangana is glad that she has never succumbed to the pressure in life.

Recalling all the struggles she has come across in the last 10 days, Kangana stated that has witnessed a mixed up emotions. “The fact that I am continuing to be the person I have always been and that I pledged to be, that is a big reassurance. I have never compromised in life and took responsibility of my life at the age of 15, I filed an FIR against the person who was harassing me at the age of 16, at the age of 27 I was told to apologise publicly to my ex for having an affair. I fought that case and came out stronger. When movie mafia tried to demolish my career in 2019, I publicly announced that they shouldn’t have done this and that I will go after them. It was not because of vengeance but out of my survival instinct,” Kangana stated.

She further mentioned, “It is big reassurance to me that I have not succumbed to the pressure around me. The enemies have got stronger, circumstances have become more intense in terms of the involvement of people, enemies are becoming bigger. It does take a toll on you on many levels.”

Kangana also emphasised that while she does get a lot of support and love, but it breaks her heart for being subjected to the cruelty for fighting a selfless battle.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut opens up on her office demolition: They were trying to collect a mob & lynch me

Credits :Times Now

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
Anonymous 5 hours ago

Nobody, including BJP is taking her seriously.

Anonymous 5 hours ago

There is zero pressure on cocaine addicts who slept their way to reach the top, pick on their collegaues senselessly, steal their credits, & promptly hire a family member as manager after crying foul about nepotism.

Anonymous 9 hours ago

What does she mean by she didn't succumb to pressure? She just declared that she slept with someone to get 2 min role. What is that called? Why did she have to succumb to that and give in? Enough of this woman!

Anonymous 13 hours ago

I am afraid all these outbursts from Kangana , it is not going to end well for her unfortunately.

Anonymous 15 hours ago

Everyone report her twitter account

Anonymous 16 hours ago

You are just a very bitter human being as if you are entitled to be respected. You created all these. What do want, sympathy? Shame you didn’t thought about that. You have tag yourself as a bully, creating havoc. Everything is me, me.

Anonymous 17 hours ago

Shut up shut up shut up. Someone lock her up in a empty room without wifi connection. Please

Anonymous 18 hours ago

You kind of have succumbed. That's why you have become so bitter and a victim-bully. You are upset for what you went through and now you want revenge

Anonymous 21 hours ago

She struggled a lot. In bed of aditya pancholi, ajay devgan, salman, sanjay dutt

Anonymous 21 hours ago

Me me me me.... ☺️ I hope you are helping your employment. This PR is good for politics. Is it good for Bollywood?

Anonymous 22 hours ago

At 16 , you ran away not your parents threw you out , you dated Aditya but in turn got abused , and how did you got gangster , sleeping with mahesh bhudha ?..., Ananya where are you ? This is struggle okay!! Not touching your nose with tongue lmao

Anonymous 22 hours ago

Don’t quarantine her but quarantine her twitter account pls do it

Anonymous 22 hours ago

Don't worry your time is also coming.

Anonymous 22 hours ago

What struggles?? You slept through your way and after making it blamed them saying they took advantage of you and you are victim, victims don’t get chances Kangana, just they will thrown off after usage, had a slump in your career and again used and got back and accused Hrithik , you are shame on woman and living example of why they are called manipulative bitches , so shut up

Anonymous 22 hours ago

Kitni baar ek hi sob story sunnayegi tu.. Maaf karde. Nahi sunn'na hume.

Anonymous 22 hours ago

bus kar yar rulayegi kya janta ko lol

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement