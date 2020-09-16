Kangana Ranaut on struggles she has faced: It’s a big reassurance that I didn’t succumb to the pressure

In her recent interview, Kangana Ranaut has recalled the roller coaster ride in the last 10 days and says it has been a mix of emotions.

has always been an actress who has been known for wearing her heart on the sleeves and doesn’t shy away from speaking her mind. Of late, she has been making the headlines for her sharp remarks in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, her ongoing tussle with Maharashtra government and of course, her claims about the alleged drug nexus in Bollywood. While her comments had invited a lot of flake for her and her enemy list is growing, the Kangana is glad that she has never succumbed to the pressure in life.

Recalling all the struggles she has come across in the last 10 days, Kangana stated that has witnessed a mixed up emotions. “The fact that I am continuing to be the person I have always been and that I pledged to be, that is a big reassurance. I have never compromised in life and took responsibility of my life at the age of 15, I filed an FIR against the person who was harassing me at the age of 16, at the age of 27 I was told to apologise publicly to my ex for having an affair. I fought that case and came out stronger. When movie mafia tried to demolish my career in 2019, I publicly announced that they shouldn’t have done this and that I will go after them. It was not because of vengeance but out of my survival instinct,” Kangana stated.

She further mentioned, “It is big reassurance to me that I have not succumbed to the pressure around me. The enemies have got stronger, circumstances have become more intense in terms of the involvement of people, enemies are becoming bigger. It does take a toll on you on many levels.”

Kangana also emphasised that while she does get a lot of support and love, but it breaks her heart for being subjected to the cruelty for fighting a selfless battle.

