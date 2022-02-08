Kangana Ranaut is a stunner on a horse as she indulges in some early morning riding sessions; PIC

Kangana Ranaut is one such actress who makes it to the headlines for her bold nature. She never shies away from expressing her feelings. Well, the actress was recently in the headlines for wrapping up her maiden film as a producer, Tiku Weds Sheru starring Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She will also be hosting a reality show, Lock Upp and fans are excited to see her step into this new venture. Well, today morning Kangana took to her Instagram stories to post a picture of her posing with the horse as she indulged in some early morning riding sessions.

In the picture, we can see Kangana Ranaut dressed in a lavender coloured collared tee that she has paired over cream coloured pants and black boots. With black gloves and a hat, the actress looks sporty and stunning. For the past couple of days, the actress has been sharing her picture posing with a horse as she is trying to get her hands on horse-riding. Sharing this picture, Kangana wrote, “Early morning riding session.”

Take a look:

A few days back, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram to announce Tiku Weds Sheru’s wrap-up. Kangana shared behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of Tiku Weds Sheru. She also shared the looks of Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui from the film as she penned a heartfelt note for all those who were a part of the film. Kangana expressed gratitude and wrote, "Today by the grace of God we have completed filming of our first project of Manikarnika Films Pvt Ltd … it’s been a gratifying experience and we have so many people to thank for this …Heart felt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of this journey personally, emotionally or in spirit…Thank you … eagerly awaiting to present this gem to the world now … see you in cinemas soon."

