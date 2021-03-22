Kangana Ranaut stuns as Jayalalithaa in new stills ahead of Thalaivi trailer launch; Calls it an 'Epic Biopic'
For fans of Kangana Ranaut, March 23 is a special date as it is on this day that the National Award Winning star celebrates her birthday. This year, it happens to be even more special as Kangana will be unveiling the trailer of her much-awaited film, Thalaivi. The gorgeous star is all set to drop the trailer of the multilingual film on her birthday and ahead of it now, she has shared stunning stills as J Jayalalithaa that will leave you in awe.
Taking to her Twitter handle, Kangana shared three new stills to showcase her journey of gaining and losing 20 kgs over the span of shooting for Jayalalithaa's biopic. She also shared that just gaining and losing the weight for the role as the renowned political stalwart and actress was not the only challenge she faced while working on the film. Kangana expressed excitement about sharing the trailer in just a day's time with her fans and also called the film an 'epic biopic.'
Sharing her excitement of Thalaivi trailer launch, Kangana wrote, "One day to go for the trailer launch of #Thalaivi Gaining 20 kgs and loosing it all back within a span of few months wasn’t the only challenge that I faced while filming this Epic Biopic, wait is getting over just in few hours Jaya will be your forever."
Take a look:
One day to go for the trailer launch of #Thalaivi
Gaining 20 kgs and loosing it all back within a span of few months wasn’t the only challenge that I faced while filming this Epic Biopic, wait is getting over just in few hours Jaya will be your forever pic.twitter.com/yeLDPfCdFQ
— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 22, 2021
Meanwhile, the film has been shot in several locations and features Kangana as the formidable political leader down South. It also stars Arvind Swami as MGR and the first look of the film had left fans excited. Thalaivi is helmed by AL Vijay and produced by Vibri Media in collaboration with Karma Media And Entertainment. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu on April 23, 2021, in theatres.
