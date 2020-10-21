Kangana Ranaut stuns in pastel lehenga to welcome her cousin's wife; Says 'Nothing is bigger than Kanyadaan'

Kangana Ranaut shared photos on social media of her look for her cousin Karan's wedding. The gorgeous star even shared a video of welcoming the new bride to their house.

Actress is occupied with two weddings at her house these days including one of her own brother Aksht and the other of her cousin. Today, the Thalaivi star dolled up to attend her cousin Karan's wedding and shared photos of her look of the day on social media. The gorgeous star even shared an inside video of the wedding ceremony and welcomed the new bride to their home with love. Along with it, she penned a heartwarming note about 'Kanyadaan' and explained that it is the greatest thing in the world.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana shared stunning photos of herself clad in a pastel green lehenga with a pearl necklace. With her hair perfectly styled and makeup on point, Kangana looked every bit of a diva as she dolled up for her cousin's wedding. Along with the photos, Kangana shared a video where she was seen doing a ceremony with the new bride and groom. The gorgeous star looked happy as she joined the wedding function and welcomed the new member of the family.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "करण और अंजली को आशीर्वाद दें, आज हमारे घर बेटी आयी है मगर जब मैं अंजली के माता पिता के बारे में सोचती हूँ तो दिल भारी हो जाता है, आज उनका घर सूना होगा, उन्होंने अपने दिल का एक हिस्सा काट कर हमें दे दिया, आज उनकी बेटी का कमरा ख़ाली हो गया होगा, कन्यादान से बढ़कर कोई दान नहीं (Please bless Karan and Anjali, Today, a daughter has come into our house. But when I think about Anjali's parents, I am overwhelmed with emotion. Today, their house may feel empty. They have given away a piece of their heart to us. Today, their daughter's room will feel empty. Nothing is bigger than Kanyadaan.)"

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's tweets:

करण और अंजली को आशीर्वाद दें, आज हमारे घर बेटी आयी है मगर जब मैं अंजली के माता पिता के बारे में सोचती हूँ तो दिल भारी हो जाता है, आज उनका घर सूना होगा, उन्होंने अपने दिल का एक हिस्सा काट कर हमें दे दिया, आज उनकी बेटी का कमरा ख़ाली हो गया होगा, कन्यादान से बढ़कर कोई दान नहीं pic.twitter.com/rcPkq75NRP — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 21, 2020

The actress has been sharing photos and videos from her cousin's wedding ceremonies over the past few days. Not just this, Kangana's brother Aksht too will be getting hitched and the actress has been joining her family in extending invites to close ones. Apart from this, on the work front, Kangana will be seen in Thalaivi as J Jayalalithaa with Arvind Swami as MGR. She also has Dhaakad and Tejas lined up ahead.

