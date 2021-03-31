Kangana Ranaut successfully completes Rajasthan schedule of Tejas overcoming all obstacles; Shares BTS PICS

Kangana Ranaut recently took to her social media handles to reveal that she has wrapped up the shooting of Tejas in Rajasthan amid extreme weather conditions.

Actor is in a very happy space both in her professional and personal life. With a back-to-back projects lineup ahead, the Tanu Weds Manu star has become one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood. After wrapping up her action film Dhaakad, the actress has moved on to her next project titled Tejas and is currently in Rajasthan shooting the same. As Kangana has been keeping her fans updated on the development of the film, the Thalaivi star has now announced a wrap-up on the same.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana shared a couple of photos from the set and revealed that she has successfully completed the Rajasthan schedule of Tejas. In her post, the actress also mentioned that she along with the film’s crew shot very close to the Pakistan border and that the crew faced many obstacles. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Team #Tejas successfully completed Rajasthan schedule today, also shot very close to Pakistan border the crew faced many obstacles including extreme weather conditions, it seemed as if our commander in chief @sarveshmewara was driven by other worldly force. Salutations team #Tejas @rsvpmovies @nonabains.”

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, Kangana recently teased her fans with a still from Thalaivi’s first song titled Chali Chali. Sharing the poster, the actress revealed that the teaser of the song will be out tomorrow and the full track will be released on April 2. Announcing the same, she had written, “Your voices have been heard and we have a verdict! We present to you #Thalaivi's first song Chali Chali, out on 2nd April. Teaser out tomorrow!”

Coming back to Tejas, the movie has been directed by Sarvesh Mewara and will see the Queen star in the role of a fighter pilot named Tejas Gill.

