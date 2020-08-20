  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut on supporting Sushant's case: Wanted the culprits from industry to feel the pain of humiliation

During the interview, Kangana Ranaut stated that she wanted to make the culprits from the Bollywood industry feel the pain of humiliation, insult and how it feels to be cornered.
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut spoke to Republic TV for an interview. The actress was quizzed about the reason she spoke so strongly to support the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case. The late actor's case has been transferred to the CBI. The family of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput along with his million fans have been fighting for a CBI probe in the case. During the interview, Kangana Ranaut stated that she wanted to make the culprits from the Bollywood industry feel the pain of humiliation, insult and how it feels to be cornered.

The actress goes on to say that if they could feel just one percent of the pain and humiliation, she and the late actor had gone through they would stop doing what they have been doing for so long. The actress also mentions how, she wants the culprits to feel the pain she and the Sushant have felt including the slander that they faced in the industry. Kangana Ranaut who is known to be a bold person, also stated that she wants those people to realise the pain that Sushant and she had felt.

Kangana Ranaut also further goes on to add that she was tortured to such an extent that she cannot begin to imagine how those culprits from the Bollywood industry treated the late actor. The latest decision in the Sushant Singh Rajput's case has surely bought some relief to all those who had been fighting for a fair probe into the late actor's death.

