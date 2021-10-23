Kangana Ranaut supports Sudhaa Chandran post her plea to PM Narendra Modi: Hope she gets due respect

Sudhaa Chandran recently made the headlines after she had made a plea to Prime Minister Narendra Modi explaining her plight at the airports. The senior actress had shared a video on social media wherein she was seen talking about how she has to remove her prosthetic leg at the airport security every time she travels. While she requested PM Modi to do the needful in the case, her video went on to garner a lot of eyeballs. Amid this, Kangana Ranaut has come out in Sudhaa’s support.

Sharing Sudhaa’s plight on her Instagram story, Kangana wrote hailed the veteran actress for her professional achievement and is of the opinion that she must get her due respect. She wrote, “Sudhaa Ji is a veteran artist…. A great dancer and actor…. Inspite of losing her leg she achieved great heights in the field of dance… hope she gets due respect”. To note, Sudhaa had stated, “Every time that I go on my professional visits, each time, am stopped at the airport and when I request them at the security, to the CISF officers that please do an ETD (Explosive Trace Detector) for my artificial limb, they still want me to remove my artificial limb and show it to them. Is this humanly possible, Modi ji? Is this what our country is talking about? Is this the respect that a woman gives to another woman in our society? It is my humble request to you Modi ji that please give senior citizens a card that says they are senior citizen”.

Check out Kangana Ranaut’s post for Sudhaa Chandran here:

Meanwhile, CISF has sought an apology from Sudhaa on social media. They tweeted, “We are extremely sorry for the inconvenience caused to Ms Sudhaa Chandra. As per protocol, prosthetics are to be removed for security checks only under exceptional circumstances. Will examine why the lady personnel concerned requested Ms Sudhaa Chandran to remove the prosthetics. We assure Ms Sudhaa Chandran that all our personnel will be sensitised again on the protocols so that no inconvenience is caused to travelling passengers”.

Also Read: CISF Maharashtra pens apology note to Sudhaa Chandran for inconvenience at the airport