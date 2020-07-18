Kangana Ranaut in Sushant’s case: Police summoned me; If I said anything I can’t prove, I'll return Padma Shri

Kangana Ranaut was among the few stars who came forward after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise and called out Bollywood. Now, in a recent interview, Kangana has gone onto say that she was called by Mumbai Police in the case and that she will return her Padma Shri, if she cannot testify what she said.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise rekindled the debate of nepotism and its effects on actors once again. An actress who has been raising her voice on the issue for the longest time is . Post Sushant’s demise, she had come forward and released a video wherein she claimed that Sushant’s death did wake people up, but she also mentioned that there were many who were running a different narrative to call him depressed. She even called out award shows for not acknowledging his films. Post that, rumours were that Kangana will be summoned by the Mumbai Police in Sushant’s case investigation.

Now, in an interview with Republic TV, Kangana has gone on to confirm that Mumbai Police, indeed, had summoned her. In a chat with a TV host of the channel, Kangana revealed that she was summoned but she told the Police that she is in Manali. She even mentioned that she asked them to send someone over to take her statement after they summoned her. However, she said that she hasn’t heard anything back till now. Further, Kangana said that if she has said anything that is not already in the public domain or that she can’t prove, she will return her Padma Shri.

Confirming that she was summoned, Kangana said, “They summoned me, and I asked them too, that I’m in Manali, that you can send somebody to take my statement, but I have not received anything after that.” Further, she added, “I am telling you, if I have said anything, which I can’t testify, which I can’t prove, and which is not in public domain, I will return my Padma Shri. I don’t deserve it. I am not that person who will go on record (to make such statements), and everything that I have said is in public domain.”

Sushant’s sudden demise had caused netizens to lash out at names like , , , over the nepotism topic. Kangana had gone on to call out bigwigs of Bollywood in her video post Sushant’s demise. Mumbai Police have been investigating the matter and till now, several names like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rhea Chakraborty, Shanoo Sharma and more have recorded their statements. Even Shekhar Kapur reportedly has sent his statement via email to Mumbai Police. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020, at his apartment in Mumbai and since then, fans of the actor have been pouring in tributes for him. Several have asked for a CBI probe in the matter and recently, Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea too asked for CBI intervention.

