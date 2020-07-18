Kangana Ranaut in Sushant’s case: Why Mumbai Police is not summoning Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt?

In a recent chat, Kangana Ranaut has questioned the Mumbai Police over Sushant Singh Rajput’s case investigation. She named people like Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and wanted to know why they have not yet been called in for questioning.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June 2020 in Mumbai and his demise left everyone shocked. Post Sushant’s demise, the nepotism debate began again and many of the late actor’s fans called out names like , , Mahesh Bhatt and more on social media over the issue. , who has been raising her voice against nepotism, went ahead and called out Bollywood over Sushant’s demise. And now, Kangana Ranaut has made some shocking revelations over the matter. She has taken the names of a few individuals too who according to her wanted the late actor to be “doomed.”

In an interview with Republic TV, Kangana questioned the Mumbai Police over not summoning Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and a film critic Rajeev Masand. In the same interview, Kangana has pointed out these people as “emotional vultures” who want to see others lynch themselves. She took the example of Mahesh Bhatt who, according to her, has been selling Parveen Babi’s illness through his films. Kangana went on to call Swara Bhaskar and ‘needy outsiders’ and questioned the reason behind the actresses not getting work like Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday. The Manikarnika star further called the investigation by Mumbai police a sham. Further, when she was questioned by the reporter about why she wasn't telling the Police things, she replied that she wants to publically talk about it so that there is no twisting of facts.

Further, Kangana claimed that Sushant’s family should not be harassed because certain people are powerful. She even went onto question Mumbai Police over summoning Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She said that he never did anything vengeful when she said no to him but he is being summoned in this case. She said, “I have said no to Bhansali's Padmaavat but he hasn't done anything vengeful. He doesn't gang up on anyone but he's being summoned. Shekhar Kapur, a God-like figure in the industry is being summoned.” Further explaining that she has only to lose by speaking up, she claimed that post her speaking up, there will be articles to prove that he is a “mad person.”

Why is Mumbai Police not summoning — Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar, Rajeev Masand? These 4 people. Why, because they are powerful? With this interview, I only have things to lose." Kangana Ranaut

Post Sushant’s demise, several people including Bhansali, Shanoo Sharma, Rhea Chakraborty, and more were summoned by Police and they all recorded their statements. Kangana, in an interview with Pinkvilla, had revealed how even she was once told by Javed Akhtar that she too may end her life if she did not apologize to powerful people like Roshans. She even questioned Mukesh Bhatt in a chat with Pinkvilla earlier over his ‘Parveen Babi’ comment on Sushant. Recently, Sushant’s psychiatrist Kersi Chavda was also summoned by the Mumbai police and interrogated for churning out information on his mental health and other related issues.

Credits :Republic TV

Share your comment ×