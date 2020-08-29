  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut on Sushant Singh Rajput’s alleged suicide: I don't feel depression leads to suicide

Ever since the reports of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise surfaced, Kangana Ranaut has been actively voicing her opinions in support of the late actor.
(Trigger Warning)

Sushant Singh Rajput death has opened as the pandora of the box and several names have cropped up in the case. For the uninitiated, it was reported that the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor died by suicide. The media reports also stated that the late actor was also battling depression for quite some time. In fact, Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who is the main accused in the case also made claims about the actor’s battle with depression in her recent interviews which has raised a lot of eyebrows.

Interestingly, Kangana Ranaut, who has been closely following the case, has opened up on this depression theory in her recent interview with Republic TV. The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress asserted that while she is willing to give Rhea a benefit of doubt, she doesn’t believe that depression can lead to suicide. “I would like to give Rhea the benefit of doubt. She has admitted that Sushant did not have depression before meeting her. I don't feel depression leads to suicide. If we accept that he was depressed in 2019, why did he commit suicide? Was he murdered or was there abetment to his suicide?” Kangana added.

To note, the media reports suggested that Sushant was undergoing treatment and was also taking medicines for his mental health. This isn’t all. There have also been reports that the late actor had stopped taking the medicines from some time now.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut explains why the Bollywood bigwigs are silent on Sushant's case & other critical issues

Credits :Republic World

