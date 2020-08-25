Kangana Ranaut to Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister: Thank you Shweta di for squashing all rumours against me

Recently, Sushant Singh Rajput’s case had been taken over by the CBI for investigation. Amid this, Sushant’s sister thanked everyone who fought for the late actor and called for unity by sharing a clip of their family lawyer praising Kangana Ranaut.

Almost after 2 months of probe by the Mumbai Police, Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has been taken over by the CBI after the Supreme Court gave them the final authority. Amid this, was one of the Bollywood stars who had stood up for Sushant and even highlighted how nepotism may have affected the actor’s mind too. Recently, a statement of Sushant’s family lawyer over Kangana trying to fulfill “her own agenda,” went viral. Amid this, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to social media lauded everyone who stood up for her late brother.

Now, Kangana Ranaut expressed her thanks to Shweta for sharing a clip of their family lawyer Vikas Singh praising the Queen actress for speaking up against nepotism in Bollywood. Further, Kangana expressed gratitude to Sushant’s sister and thanked her for rubbishing all rumours that were doing rounds about her on social media. In the video clip of Vikas Singh, he is seen saying that he has no issues with Kangana and lauded her for speaking up against discriminiation in Bollywood.

Thanking Sushant’s sister, Kangana tweeted, “Thank you Shweta di... thank you for your kind words, the usual suspects are being mischievous, thank you for squashing all the rumours against me.” Shweta had tweeted, “I salute each and every warrior of Bhai... you guys are our strength and real hero in every which way. Right now our goal should be to stay united for the right cause. Requesting unity and understanding. #Warriors4SSR #JusticeForSushant.”

Here’s how Kangana Ranaut thanked Sushant’s sister:

Meanwhile, recently, after making her debut on Twitter, Kangana has been expressing her views openly and boldly and netizens are loving it. Kangana was among the first Bollywood stars to raise her voice against nepotism in Bollywood affecting Sushant. She even called out an award show for not recognising Sushant’s work in films like Chhichhore and giving all awards to Gully Boy. Meanwhile, the CBI is currently investigating Sushant’s case in Mumbai. The actor was found dead on June 14, 2020.

Also Read|Kangana Ranaut shares gorgeous no makeup selfie and it’s breathtaking; See Pic

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×