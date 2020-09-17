Kangana Ranaut on Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan alleged affair: Kareena said don’t date your first hero
After Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, SSR’s friend, Samuel, took to social media to pen a note remembering the days when Sara Ali Khan and SSR were dating each other and were almost inseparable during the promotions of Kedarnath, and he also added whether the Bollywood mafia was the reason why Sara broke up with SSR. After Samuel’s post, Kangana Ranaut questioned as to why 'fancy nepotism kid' show dreams to 'vulnerable outsider'. In the tweet, Kangana wrote, “News of SSR and Sara affair was all over the media, apparently they were even sharing a room during their outdoor, why these fancy Nepotism kids show dreams to vulnerable outsiders and then publicly dump them?No wonder he fell for a vulture post that..”
Now Kangana Ranaut, who has been talking about Sushant and movie mafia since the actor's demise on June 14, 2020, in an interview with Times Now, got talking about SSR and Sara’s relationship as she said that Sara’s stepmother and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan had once told Sara not to date her first hero. “When he was dating Sara, they made sure they broke up. Even Kareena went on record to say that don’t date your first hero, so they openly did character assassination of him, ridiculed him. When that boy was completely cornered, then another group of emotional vultures came and they did what they did.”
Earlier, Kangana had claimed that “99% of Bollywoood stars consume drugs,” and to this, Urmila Matondkar had slammed Kangana for talking ill of the film industry and challenged the Manikarnika actress to reveal all she knows as she said, “Where are the names? I would like Kangana to actually come forward and do us all a huge favour by giving out those name and call out those people. Let’s have it all out. I will be the first one to say thumbs up to you girl.”
ALSO READ: Do you agree with Urmila Matondkar that Kangana Ranaut should have spoken on drug nexus earlier? Yes or No
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Kareena and her equally dimwitted friend had the guts to ridicule SSR on National Television in that interview because he was a outsider/newcomer from Bihar... they would not dare do this to another nepo kid...
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Just like most ppl in industry, Sushant used to chill with drugs and used to do it for recreational purpose. Western World is so progressive and open minded about psychedelic drugs coz u can explore alternate consciousness through them. sushant was smart, he used to earn money and explored his minds. But these mf media and narrow minded society can't digest that. Not all drugs are bad. Sooner or later, everyone will realise this but not indian narrowminded society. Pathetic.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Imagine Poor Sara in place of Rhea haunted by media vultures like Arnab and Sushant's sisters. BJP would have given it a communal colour and called it love jihad and islamic Bollywood etc. God saved Sara from all the shit.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Hi Saif!
Anonymous 4 hours ago
Oh Kangana didi sushant came to you and needed your shoulders to cry on. You probably helped him get over Sara Ali khan. 2 bechare outsiders to ek duje ka Sahara
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Sushant was an innocent baby. No no.no, a lallu raam. Kaan ka kaccha idiot. He had no brains. He had drug parties in his farm house,loads of Bolltwood ppl used to come n party there, but HE was being drugged. He broke up with Ankita after he became a successful star(But he is an innocent soul), got involved with Kriti and Sara. He went to switzerland with Kriti,chk on the net. But broke up. Then Sara...again broke up. Finally Rhea. Unfortunately he died ,or else he might have dumped Rhea also. A man who is so unstable cannot be trusted. But Nooo..he is an innocent kaan ka kaccha baccha. Ridiculous
Anonymous 6 hours ago
The product of bipolar rajput family supported by karnisena and and rajput sister kangana.
Anonymous 6 hours ago
I think he wanted to marry Rhea...and he was very serious with Sara and wanted to settle down at that time as well..so he might have realized from his mistakes..
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Stop this nonsense. No one would be affected by a casual 2 month long relationship, if such a bond existed
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Kareena hope same happens to Taimur thn u will know..
Anonymous 7 hours ago
I hope it happens to your family too and u will know. Cheap comments.shame on you
Anonymous 7 hours ago
How disgusting. Ssr ke blind fans bolne se pehle soch lo. Kya Keh rahe ho kiske baare me Keh rahe ho. #SHAME post it pinkvilla.
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Kareena did good. Otherwise it would be Sara instead of Rhea in Jail. Sara dodged a bullet. Also Kangana i dont think such smart person as Sushant (like everybody say he is) would mind over such smalls things like that, also he dated Sara’s friend Rhea. So he’s still a bacha na?