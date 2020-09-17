Kangana Ranaut on Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan alleged affair: Kareena said don’t date your first hero

During an interview, Manikarnika actress Kangana Ranaut said that Sushant was ridiculed by Bollywood mafia and when he was dating Sara, Kareena Kapoor Khan asked Sara never to date her first hero

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, SSR’s friend, Samuel, took to social media to pen a note remembering the days when Sara Ali Khan and SSR were dating each other and were almost inseparable during the promotions of Kedarnath, and he also added whether the Bollywood mafia was the reason why Sara broke up with SSR. After Samuel’s post, questioned as to why 'fancy nepotism kid' show dreams to 'vulnerable outsider'. In the tweet, Kangana wrote, “News of SSR and Sara affair was all over the media, apparently they were even sharing a room during their outdoor, why these fancy Nepotism kids show dreams to vulnerable outsiders and then publicly dump them?No wonder he fell for a vulture post that..”

Now Kangana Ranaut, who has been talking about Sushant and movie mafia since the actor's demise on June 14, 2020, in an interview with Times Now, got talking about SSR and Sara’s relationship as she said that Sara’s stepmother and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan had once told Sara not to date her first hero. “When he was dating Sara, they made sure they broke up. Even Kareena went on record to say that don’t date your first hero, so they openly did character assassination of him, ridiculed him. When that boy was completely cornered, then another group of emotional vultures came and they did what they did.”

Earlier, Kangana had claimed that “99% of Bollywoood stars consume drugs,” and to this, Urmila Matondkar had slammed Kangana for talking ill of the film industry and challenged the Manikarnika actress to reveal all she knows as she said, “Where are the names? I would like Kangana to actually come forward and do us all a huge favour by giving out those name and call out those people. Let’s have it all out. I will be the first one to say thumbs up to you girl.”

