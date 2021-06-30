Kangana Ranaut on Taapsee's 'irrelevant' remark: Aaj iski aukat dekho; Don't mind B grade actors using my name

Actress Kangana Ranaut took to social media to react to Taapsee Pannu's recent interview where she commented on her absence on Twitter.

On Wednesday, actress went ahead to react to a statement made by in a recent interview about her absence on Twitter. In a chat, the Haseen Dillruba actress said that she doesn't miss Kangana on Twitter and added that she is 'irrelevant' to her personal life. Reacting to this statement on her Instagram handle, Kangana claimed that at one time, Taapsee used to call producers to ask for films which she left and today, she is calling her 'irrelevant'.

Kangana wrote, "She calls producers and begs kangana ji ne kuch chhoda hai toh mukhe dedo please, aur aaj iski aukat dekho, jo kabhi gareeb producer ki Kangana kehlane mein bhi proud feel karti thi...aaj mujhe he irrelevant keh rahi hai ha ha insaan aur uski fitrat ajeeb hai anyway all the best with you film girl @Tapseepannu try promoting it without my name." Reacting further to this, Kangana claimed that she too was inspired by people in the industry like Waheeda Rehma, , and others and that she always had the utmost respect for them.

Kangana went on to add, "I don't mind B grade actors using my name or style or interviews or general career strategies to promote themselves or their careers...Of course they will use my name growing up in the industry I was also inspired by those who made it before me but I never disrespected them always showed immense respect for those who inspired me like Vaijantimala ji, Waheeda Ji and Sridevi Ji. Magar Doosre Ke Sar Pe Paon Rakh kar upar chadhne ki koshish karne wale ko uski aukaat dikhana zaruri hai...Good Morning to all."

Take a look at Kangana's posts:

Recently, in a chat with HT, Taapsee expressed that Kangana is an actor and a colleague and that she is not relevant to her life. In a chat with Hindustan Times, Taapsee said, "I didn't miss her, or want her, also before. She's too irrelevant for me, in my personal life. She's an actor, she's a colleague in that respect. But more than that, she doesn't hold any relevance in my life." She had further stated that she does not have any feelings for Kangana, good or bad, and is 'indifferent'.

Meanwhile, Kangana is gearing up to head to Budapest to shoot Dhaakad with Arjun Rampal. The actress will be seen in the actioner in a never-seen-before avatar. Besides this, Kangana also has Thalaivi and Tejas in the pipeline.

