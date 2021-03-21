Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Anubhav Sinha, Hansal Mehta & Sudhir Mishra for their meeting with Sharad Pawar.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana Ranaut re-tweeted a photo of filmmakers Anubhav Sinha, Hansal Mehta and Sudhir Mishra meeting NCB chief Sharad Pawar.

, who more often than not has strong opinions on matters of political importance, took to social media to express her thoughts on a recent meeting. Taking to Twitter, Kangana re-tweeted a photo of filmmakers Anubhav Sinha, Hansal Mehta and Sudhir Mishra meeting NCB chief Sharad Pawar. The men can be seen sitting and discussing the current political scenario, as per the tweet. And Kangana had thoughts over it.

The original post was shared in January 2020 and its caption read, "Accomplished film directors Anubhav Sinha, Sudhir Mishra and Hansal Meheta met Hon. @PawarSpeaks today. They discussed about the current political situation in the country."

Re-tweeting this image more than a year later, the actress took a dig at the three filmmakers and called it 'nautanki company'. Kangana also compared how often she gets called out as a 'BJP actress' for backing the government and its policies. The actress tweeted, "Hamari politics is politics magar tumhari politics no politics ha ha I am called BJP actress even though Modi never met me in my whole life except for two film events greetings. This picture should at least make these artists Sonia Sena nautanki company... nahi? (SIC)."

Check it out below:

Hamari politics is politics magar tumhari politics no politics ha ha

I am called BJP actress even though Modi never met me in my whole life except for two film events greetings.

This picture should at least make these artists Sonia Sena nautanki company... nahi? https://t.co/klJiCCuGNt — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 21, 2021

On the work front, Kangana has been a busy bee as she is working and dabbling different projects. While Kangana wrapped up Thalaivi last year end, she has been training and shooting for Dhaakad as well as Tejas.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut shares her new look from Thalaivi wherein she’s donning a cute purple dress; Take a look

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×