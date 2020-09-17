Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Anurag Kashyap as he asks her to fight China: I go to border, you go to Olympics

Kangana Ranaut and Anurag Kashyap's war of words continue on Twitter as the filmmaker recently asked her to gather a few people and go to fight at the border. Here's how the actress has responded to it.

is making headlines for the past few days for reasons that are known to everyone. Be it her seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput or be it her comment on Mumbai and Maharashtra government, the actress is all over the news. Recently, she shared a tweet in which she talked about maintaining her self-respect and not bowing down to her enemies. She also talks about not compromising with her principles and raising her voice for the honor of the nation.

Anurag Kashyap was among the many people who responded to her tweet. The filmmaker took a sarcastic dig at her. He asked the Manikarnika actress to gather two to three people and go to fight China. He also mentioned that LAC is not far away from her place. That did not go well with Kangana Ranaut, and now she has taken a sly dig at the Gangs of Wasseypur director with a sarcastic tweet.

Check out Anurag Kashyap’s tweet below:

बस एक तू ही है बहन - इकलौती मणिकर्णिका । तू ना चार पाँच को ले के चढ़ जा चीन पे।देखो कितना अंदर तक घुस आए हैं । दिखा दे उनको भी कि जब तक तू है इस देश का कोई बाल भी बाँका नहीं कर सकता। तेरे घर से एक दिन का सफ़र है बस LAC का । जा शेरनी। जय हिंद । https://t.co/PZA6EFSKQj — Anurag Kashyap (anuragkashyap72) September 17, 2020

The actress begins by saying that she is ready to go to the border and that Anurag Kashyap should go to the Olympics next. Kangana further adds that the country wants gold medals and that it is not a B grade film in which the artist can be anything. She then takes a sly dig at the filmmaker stating that he has started taking metaphors in a literal sense. The actress further pulls him up by asking when did he become so feeble-minded. She adds that Kashyap was clever when they were friends earlier.

Check out Kangana’s tweet below:

ठीक है मैं बॉर्डर पे जाती हूँ आप अगले अलिम्पिक्स में चले जाना, देश को गोल्ड मडेलस चाहिए हा हा हा यह सब कोई बी ग्रेड फ़िल्म नहीं है जहां कलाकार कुछ भी बन जाता है, आप तो मेटफ़ॉर्ज़ को लिटरली लेने लगे, इतने मंदबुद्धि कबसे हो गए, जब हमारी दोस्ती थी तब तो काफ़ी चतुर थे https://t.co/TZVAQeXJ43 — Kangana Ranaut (KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020

Well, if you think that their war of words end here then you are absolutely wrong! Anurag Kashyap once again took a jibe at Kangana later and said that everything including her life has become a metaphor. He has further stated that the public has begun considering the employment generator as her dialogue writer. In response to the same, the Manikarnika actress gives an equally sarcastic reply and says that the filmmaker is having an emotional breakdown. She then hilariously asks him to take hot 'haldi' milk and go to sleep.

Check out the tweets below:

तेरी ज़िंदगी ही अब metaphor हो गयी है बहन।हर कही बात भी metaphor है।हर इल्ज़ाम metaphor है। इतना metaphor दे मारा है तुमने Twitter पे कि जनता,बेरोज़गारी generator को तुम्हारा dialogue राइटर कहने लग गयी है।जब की मुझसे अच्छा कोई नहीं जानता तुम कितना अच्छा improvise करती हो। https://t.co/1ibyhRfhks — Anurag Kashyap (anuragkashyap72) September 17, 2020

Oh!! I see you having an embarrassing meltdown here, hardly making any sense, anyway don’t want to make it worse, I step back, don’t feel bad friend please have hot haldi milk and go to sleep, tomorrow is a new day https://t.co/JdaUZgZqSZ — Kangana Ranaut (KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020

