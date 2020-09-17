Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Anurag Kashyap as he asks her to fight China: I go to border, you go to Olympics
Kangana Ranaut is making headlines for the past few days for reasons that are known to everyone. Be it her seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput or be it her comment on Mumbai and Maharashtra government, the actress is all over the news. Recently, she shared a tweet in which she talked about maintaining her self-respect and not bowing down to her enemies. She also talks about not compromising with her principles and raising her voice for the honor of the nation.
Anurag Kashyap was among the many people who responded to her tweet. The filmmaker took a sarcastic dig at her. He asked the Manikarnika actress to gather two to three people and go to fight China. He also mentioned that LAC is not far away from her place. That did not go well with Kangana Ranaut, and now she has taken a sly dig at the Gangs of Wasseypur director with a sarcastic tweet.
Check out Anurag Kashyap’s tweet below:
बस एक तू ही है बहन - इकलौती मणिकर्णिका । तू ना चार पाँच को ले के चढ़ जा चीन पे।देखो कितना अंदर तक घुस आए हैं । दिखा दे उनको भी कि जब तक तू है इस देश का कोई बाल भी बाँका नहीं कर सकता। तेरे घर से एक दिन का सफ़र है बस LAC का । जा शेरनी। जय हिंद । https://t.co/PZA6EFSKQj
— Anurag Kashyap (anuragkashyap72) September 17, 2020
The actress begins by saying that she is ready to go to the border and that Anurag Kashyap should go to the Olympics next. Kangana further adds that the country wants gold medals and that it is not a B grade film in which the artist can be anything. She then takes a sly dig at the filmmaker stating that he has started taking metaphors in a literal sense. The actress further pulls him up by asking when did he become so feeble-minded. She adds that Kashyap was clever when they were friends earlier.
Check out Kangana’s tweet below:
ठीक है मैं बॉर्डर पे जाती हूँ आप अगले अलिम्पिक्स में चले जाना, देश को गोल्ड मडेलस चाहिए हा हा हा यह सब कोई बी ग्रेड फ़िल्म नहीं है जहां कलाकार कुछ भी बन जाता है, आप तो मेटफ़ॉर्ज़ को लिटरली लेने लगे, इतने मंदबुद्धि कबसे हो गए, जब हमारी दोस्ती थी तब तो काफ़ी चतुर थे https://t.co/TZVAQeXJ43
— Kangana Ranaut (KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020
Well, if you think that their war of words end here then you are absolutely wrong! Anurag Kashyap once again took a jibe at Kangana later and said that everything including her life has become a metaphor. He has further stated that the public has begun considering the employment generator as her dialogue writer. In response to the same, the Manikarnika actress gives an equally sarcastic reply and says that the filmmaker is having an emotional breakdown. She then hilariously asks him to take hot 'haldi' milk and go to sleep.
Check out the tweets below:
तेरी ज़िंदगी ही अब metaphor हो गयी है बहन।हर कही बात भी metaphor है।हर इल्ज़ाम metaphor है। इतना metaphor दे मारा है तुमने Twitter पे कि जनता,बेरोज़गारी generator को तुम्हारा dialogue राइटर कहने लग गयी है।जब की मुझसे अच्छा कोई नहीं जानता तुम कितना अच्छा improvise करती हो। https://t.co/1ibyhRfhks
— Anurag Kashyap (anuragkashyap72) September 17, 2020
Oh!! I see you having an embarrassing meltdown here, hardly making any sense, anyway don’t want to make it worse, I step back, don’t feel bad friend please have hot haldi milk and go to sleep, tomorrow is a new day https://t.co/JdaUZgZqSZ
— Kangana Ranaut (KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020
Also Read: Kangana Ranaut on no probe in Karan Johar's viral party video: He gets special privileges
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Taapsee, Swara, chadda alert below! All three are kashyap a Charlie’s angels, all comments are from them supporting him hahahaha
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Anuraag famously said he is busy with 7 years of ‘work’. Looks like working behind bars :D
Anonymous 5 hours ago
I admired her guts when she spoke about nepotism. But there’s a difference between Criticizing and blasting everyone personally. Which is what she’s doing now. Lost respect. Take a step back Kangana.
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Kangana keep going! I only watch your movies and no I am not rangoli dumb haters
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Go kangana
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Kangana dear, I really admire your courage and the way you stand for honesty, although now I think you should stop, just do not get in to these petty fights, please all want you to go down, they are trying to make you crazy, making fun of you. please focus on your work, be positive, ignore this nonsensical people. Focus on good things in life.. Lot of love and wishes.. God bless you..
Anonymous 6 hours ago
LOL. Even Bollywood international fans know Kangana start fights and are fed up with her. Keep it up, depression comes next.
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Hahahaha .Love you kangana .Yeh deug addict anurag chamcha ko iski jagah dikhani zaruri hai .
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Hahaha love her
Anonymous 12 hours ago
I’m pretty sure her career is so dead so she’s going all out.
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Oh shutup you jihadi
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Very true dont understand why our Indian youth become fool bhai yeh chalak wolf sirf ticket ky chaker mei yeh sab drama kr rehi hy...abhi tk isko himmat nhi thi kuch bolny ki ssr ka case ko pkd kr start huwi jabki ssr ly family ny bola tha stay away from our matter simple moral of the story yeh hy Bollywood carrer ab iska zero hony wala hy so easiest way #Y security lykr chilwo aur politics mei entry ...wait n watch her bjp entry ..
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Lol... Anurag is funny
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Yes n he is a isis supoorter too hate him
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Scorn Anurag for launching Kangana
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Rangoli you are the vulture living off your sister's money. She is paying for all your and your child's expenses. She is going around telling others she does not have the money to rebuild her office.. lol you are the parasite/leech sucking her blood and hard earned money
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Anurag is the one who introduced her to Bollywood. Huh!!! Great going Anurag. G
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Anurag is a vulture. I don't understand how people like him. Including the feminists.
Anonymous 15 hours ago
For once somebody is taking the bull by it's horns...let them.. kangana has taken the entire industry single handedly ! If not support at least don't ridicule her!
Anonymous 15 hours ago
Chamchas and chamchis will def bring her down.Tapsee aunty ko phir bhi kjo ki movie mein side role nahi milega .Bechari .
Anonymous 15 hours ago
Dumped by lovers, dumped by the fraternity, dumped by city, and now dumped by the ruling party.
Anonymous 15 hours ago
How low can u stoop?
Anonymous 15 hours ago
Hello there jihadi
Anonymous 15 hours ago
Dumped by Sadhguru
Anonymous 15 hours ago
She might kill herself
Anonymous 15 hours ago
what pity
Anonymous 15 hours ago
truly sad
Anonymous 15 hours ago
Tsk tsk
Anonymous 15 hours ago
Who the F are you? No one cares, we all support Kangna.. Get lost..
Anonymous 15 hours ago
Who is this idiot posting the same crap on every Kangana’s article?
Anonymous 16 hours ago
LMAO again at midnight rangoli commenting on every kangnga articles. These sisters are totally crazy trash.
Anonymous 16 hours ago
Na na Rangoli tu suar . Why we are going to be pig? It’s your family specialty
Anonymous 16 hours ago
She is neglecting her son.. which is a good thing. Her being around a kid isn't healthy tbh
Anonymous 16 hours ago
Who looks after her son? Poor kid
Anonymous 16 hours ago
Trash to tu hai pout aunty ya suar
Anonymous 16 hours ago
I really liked her coz she used to speak about issues but now she is pushing it. Don't like her the way i used to after calling URMILA watever she did.SHAME
Anonymous 16 hours ago
Kangana nobody wants to marry u despite u always saying it’s gonna happen soon lol so just sit in ur illegally constructed house and keep trolling celebs
Anonymous 16 hours ago
No man will make this woman his ghar ki laxmi
Anonymous 16 hours ago
Big deal, so all women have to get married to be happy? Really?
Anonymous 16 hours ago
kangu has become the butt of jokes now :-) no one takes u seriously so please get off social media and keep your trap shut for a while
Anonymous 16 hours ago
Haha Love Anurag Kashyap comment. Go Kangoo beat those chinese
Anonymous 16 hours ago
Modi thanked her last, even after Amir, and that must have hurt. Old friends are mocking her openly. BJP is not supporting her openly & Bollywood has rejected her openly.
Anonymous 16 hours ago
Important people are thanked first..
Anonymous 16 hours ago
Uf what a pity
Anonymous 16 hours ago
If you know Kanagan, she doesn't care about any compliments. She knows and people who support her knows that she is a LIONESS
Anonymous 16 hours ago
Kangna is fearless bold and blunt A rare combination of courage and conviction never seen such guts Has self destructive traits Donot change carry on. AJ
Anonymous 16 hours ago
Idiot. Having guts is one thing and being idiotic is one thing. She is being the later one. Hope she gets to her senses before it gets too late.
Anonymous 16 hours ago
Huh, so she was only acting in the movie, she is not really Rani of Jhansi?? Whoops
Anonymous 16 hours ago
I guess it has finally sunk in. She got carried away. She thought with the BJP Brahmastra she could single handedly destroy Bollywood and extract her revenge. Sadly, she was usesd as a tool and thrown away pretty swiftly when it all backfired in Maharashtra.
Anonymous 16 hours ago
Agree
Anonymous 16 hours ago
don't care about kalyug's anth but can anyone estimate the anth of kangana's nuisance?
Anonymous 16 hours ago
Hahaha Kashyap! Jaa Sherni has tu hi hai hamari aakhri bharosa!
Anonymous 16 hours ago
Whole bollywood should come together and beat her black and blue for over acting. She us actually an opportunist who is looking at SSR death an opportunity.
Anonymous 16 hours ago
Anurag Kashyap suddenly woke up in 2014 before that he was in coma...past 6 years he has done so much to the country.
Anonymous 16 hours ago
Problem with these sisters is. They are gutter mouth . And they want to prove their point by just throwing dirt on anyone and everyone
Anonymous 17 hours ago
I am done with this tu tu main main. Both of them need to stop. I support her stand, but at times she can be extra. Kashyap has nothing better to do than stir the pot. I hate the day this social media came to our lives. Remembering the 90s when I was a kid and life was peaceful..
Anonymous 17 hours ago
if everyone thinks it is tu tu mein mein & stop countering her..she will continue to feed fakeness and become messiah and PM of the country. someone atleast sometimes need to stir the pot. already too late. but yea i agree on the life without twitter atleast would be better.
Anonymous 17 hours ago
Kangana the queen. STOP bullying her as a group ! I STAND WITH KANGANA ! #gutterpoliticial #gutterbullywood
Anonymous 17 hours ago
This comment is by Kangana or her mom or sis
Anonymous 17 hours ago
sorry...but she is bullying whole india...including real social activists.
Anonymous 17 hours ago
Ok rangoli
Anonymous 17 hours ago
Ufff this Kangana seems to be having problems with almost everyone in the industry. She needs a serious break from Twitter .she should try meditation.
Anonymous 17 hours ago
kangi wat is your obsession with b grade? what is this b grade?
Anonymous 17 hours ago
KANGANA PLEASE DO NOT RESPOND TO EVERYONE. PEOPLE ARE TRYING TO PROVOKE YOU. YOU NEED TO BE CALM AND COMPOSED . CHOOSE YOUR BATTLES. RESPONDING TO JAYA BACHCHAN WAS OKAY,
Anonymous 17 hours ago
jaya did not say stop probe, she was requesting to stop center's politics in totally removing the industry. if you can read inbetween and deduce kangana's comments more than her. then should also understand what jaya said, with the limited time she had to speak out. also, K is bored without any film shootings. so she has ample time to reply. don't worry about her. anyways she won't even listen to herself, that she'll listen to u. innocent fan or stan.
Anonymous 17 hours ago
My prayers for Kangna. She lost it. she is very sick. I think she is done. she is finished. Get well soon Knagna.
Anonymous 17 hours ago
Anurag u are best
Anonymous 17 hours ago
the man who gave her biggest hit queen when nobody knew who she was! lol.....kangana nobody will work with you now! im never watching your films again! i promise. #boycottkangana
Anonymous 17 hours ago
I will boycott your mediocrity first !
Anonymous 17 hours ago
Does she have a single friend other than sad guru?
Anonymous 17 hours ago
prasoon, vivek, anupam list goes on. yet she says no support from any corner.
Anonymous 17 hours ago
Sadguru is the best all are hypocrites !
Anonymous 17 hours ago
I think she's realized she has ruined it all.
Anonymous 17 hours ago
Maybe the bully is feeling low?
Anonymous 17 hours ago
If only she was a bit circumspect in her speech. Alas, lost everything.
Anonymous 17 hours ago
Kangna needs to come with something better than the "B grade" tag before people get bored of her.
Anonymous 17 hours ago
She deserves everything that she is getting now. Gutter mouth bully
Anonymous 17 hours ago
AND you will be punished for judging her !
Anonymous 17 hours ago
Even het old so called friends are not sparing her
Anonymous 17 hours ago
They are fake how can you call them friends all afraid of mafioso !
Anonymous 17 hours ago
Guess she's realized she's gone too far and too late to return and rebuild relationships. Hence the comeback is so lame.
Anonymous 17 hours ago
She's lost her sting
Anonymous 17 hours ago
Kangana needs to shut up.
Anonymous 17 hours ago
You first !
Anonymous 18 hours ago
Kangana should be checked by a psychiatrist.
Anonymous 18 hours ago
Yes she does
Anonymous 18 hours ago
Yes she does
Anonymous 18 hours ago
Pehle aap dikhaiye psychiatrist ko jaruri h
Anonymous 18 hours ago
what a job nepotist rangoli aunty! you read all the comments!?
Anonymous 18 hours ago
No you should first because you mind is lost !
Anonymous 18 hours ago
What a lame comeback kangana. You can do better.