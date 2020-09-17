  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Anurag Kashyap as he asks her to fight China: I go to border, you go to Olympics

Kangana Ranaut and Anurag Kashyap's war of words continue on Twitter as the filmmaker recently asked her to gather a few people and go to fight at the border. Here's how the actress has responded to it.
291008 reads Mumbai Updated: September 18, 2020 05:43 am
Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Anurag Kashyap as he asks her to fight China: I go to border, you go to Olympics
Kangana Ranaut is making headlines for the past few days for reasons that are known to everyone. Be it her seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput or be it her comment on Mumbai and Maharashtra government, the actress is all over the news. Recently, she shared a tweet in which she talked about maintaining her self-respect and not bowing down to her enemies. She also talks about not compromising with her principles and raising her voice for the honor of the nation.

Anurag Kashyap was among the many people who responded to her tweet. The filmmaker took a sarcastic dig at her. He asked the Manikarnika actress to gather two to three people and go to fight China. He also mentioned that LAC is not far away from her place. That did not go well with Kangana Ranaut, and now she has taken a sly dig at the Gangs of Wasseypur director with a sarcastic tweet.

Check out Anurag Kashyap’s tweet below:

The actress begins by saying that she is ready to go to the border and that Anurag Kashyap should go to the Olympics next. Kangana further adds that the country wants gold medals and that it is not a B grade film in which the artist can be anything.  She then takes a sly dig at the filmmaker stating that he has started taking metaphors in a literal sense. The actress further pulls him up by asking when did he become so feeble-minded. She adds that Kashyap was clever when they were friends earlier.

Check out Kangana’s tweet below:

Well, if you think that their war of words end here then you are absolutely wrong! Anurag Kashyap once again took a jibe at Kangana later and said that everything including her life has become a metaphor. He has further stated that the public has begun considering the employment generator as her dialogue writer. In response to the same, the Manikarnika actress gives an equally sarcastic reply and says that the filmmaker is having an emotional breakdown. She then hilariously asks him to take hot 'haldi' milk and go to sleep.

Check out the tweets below:

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut on no probe in Karan Johar's viral party video: He gets special privileges

Credits :Kangana Ranaut TwitterAnurag Kashyap Twitter

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Taapsee, Swara, chadda alert below! All three are kashyap a Charlie’s angels, all comments are from them supporting him hahahaha

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Anuraag famously said he is busy with 7 years of ‘work’. Looks like working behind bars :D

Anonymous 5 hours ago

I admired her guts when she spoke about nepotism. But there’s a difference between Criticizing and blasting everyone personally. Which is what she’s doing now. Lost respect. Take a step back Kangana.

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Kangana keep going! I only watch your movies and no I am not rangoli dumb haters

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Go kangana

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Kangana dear, I really admire your courage and the way you stand for honesty, although now I think you should stop, just do not get in to these petty fights, please all want you to go down, they are trying to make you crazy, making fun of you. please focus on your work, be positive, ignore this nonsensical people. Focus on good things in life.. Lot of love and wishes.. God bless you..

Anonymous 6 hours ago

LOL. Even Bollywood international fans know Kangana start fights and are fed up with her. Keep it up, depression comes next.

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Hahahaha .Love you kangana .Yeh deug addict anurag chamcha ko iski jagah dikhani zaruri hai .

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Hahaha love her

Anonymous 12 hours ago

I’m pretty sure her career is so dead so she’s going all out.

Anonymous 12 hours ago

Oh shutup you jihadi

Anonymous 12 hours ago

Very true dont understand why our Indian youth become fool bhai yeh chalak wolf sirf ticket ky chaker mei yeh sab drama kr rehi hy...abhi tk isko himmat nhi thi kuch bolny ki ssr ka case ko pkd kr start huwi jabki ssr ly family ny bola tha stay away from our matter simple moral of the story yeh hy Bollywood carrer ab iska zero hony wala hy so easiest way #Y security lykr chilwo aur politics mei entry ...wait n watch her bjp entry ..

Anonymous 14 hours ago

Lol... Anurag is funny

Anonymous 14 hours ago

Yes n he is a isis supoorter too hate him

Anonymous 14 hours ago

Scorn Anurag for launching Kangana

Anonymous 14 hours ago

Rangoli you are the vulture living off your sister's money. She is paying for all your and your child's expenses. She is going around telling others she does not have the money to rebuild her office.. lol you are the parasite/leech sucking her blood and hard earned money

Anonymous 14 hours ago

Anurag is the one who introduced her to Bollywood. Huh!!! Great going Anurag. G

Anonymous 14 hours ago

Anurag is a vulture. I don't understand how people like him. Including the feminists.

Anonymous 15 hours ago

For once somebody is taking the bull by it's horns...let them.. kangana has taken the entire industry single handedly ! If not support at least don't ridicule her!

Anonymous 15 hours ago

Chamchas and chamchis will def bring her down.Tapsee aunty ko phir bhi kjo ki movie mein side role nahi milega .Bechari .

Anonymous 15 hours ago

Dumped by lovers, dumped by the fraternity, dumped by city, and now dumped by the ruling party.

Anonymous 15 hours ago

How low can u stoop?

Anonymous 15 hours ago

Hello there jihadi

Anonymous 15 hours ago

Dumped by Sadhguru

Anonymous 15 hours ago

She might kill herself

Anonymous 15 hours ago

what pity

Anonymous 15 hours ago

truly sad

Anonymous 15 hours ago

Tsk tsk

Anonymous 15 hours ago

Who the F are you? No one cares, we all support Kangna.. Get lost..

Anonymous 15 hours ago

Who is this idiot posting the same crap on every Kangana’s article?

Anonymous 16 hours ago

LMAO again at midnight rangoli commenting on every kangnga articles. These sisters are totally crazy trash.

Anonymous 16 hours ago

Na na Rangoli tu suar . Why we are going to be pig? It’s your family specialty

Anonymous 16 hours ago

She is neglecting her son.. which is a good thing. Her being around a kid isn't healthy tbh

Anonymous 16 hours ago

Who looks after her son? Poor kid

Anonymous 16 hours ago

Trash to tu hai pout aunty ya suar

Anonymous 16 hours ago

I really liked her coz she used to speak about issues but now she is pushing it. Don't like her the way i used to after calling URMILA watever she did.SHAME

Anonymous 16 hours ago

Kangana nobody wants to marry u despite u always saying it’s gonna happen soon lol so just sit in ur illegally constructed house and keep trolling celebs

Anonymous 16 hours ago

No man will make this woman his ghar ki laxmi

Anonymous 16 hours ago

Big deal, so all women have to get married to be happy? Really?

Anonymous 16 hours ago

kangu has become the butt of jokes now :-) no one takes u seriously so please get off social media and keep your trap shut for a while

Anonymous 16 hours ago

Haha Love Anurag Kashyap comment. Go Kangoo beat those chinese

Anonymous 16 hours ago

Modi thanked her last, even after Amir, and that must have hurt. Old friends are mocking her openly. BJP is not supporting her openly & Bollywood has rejected her openly.

Anonymous 16 hours ago

Important people are thanked first..

Anonymous 16 hours ago

Uf what a pity

Anonymous 16 hours ago

If you know Kanagan, she doesn't care about any compliments. She knows and people who support her knows that she is a LIONESS

Anonymous 16 hours ago

Kangna is fearless bold and blunt A rare combination of courage and conviction never seen such guts Has self destructive traits Donot change carry on. AJ

Anonymous 16 hours ago

Idiot. Having guts is one thing and being idiotic is one thing. She is being the later one. Hope she gets to her senses before it gets too late.

Anonymous 16 hours ago

Huh, so she was only acting in the movie, she is not really Rani of Jhansi?? Whoops

Anonymous 16 hours ago

I guess it has finally sunk in. She got carried away. She thought with the BJP Brahmastra she could single handedly destroy Bollywood and extract her revenge. Sadly, she was usesd as a tool and thrown away pretty swiftly when it all backfired in Maharashtra.

Anonymous 16 hours ago

Agree

Anonymous 16 hours ago

don't care about kalyug's anth but can anyone estimate the anth of kangana's nuisance?

Anonymous 16 hours ago

Hahaha Kashyap! Jaa Sherni has tu hi hai hamari aakhri bharosa!

Anonymous 16 hours ago

Whole bollywood should come together and beat her black and blue for over acting. She us actually an opportunist who is looking at SSR death an opportunity.

Anonymous 16 hours ago

Anurag Kashyap suddenly woke up in 2014 before that he was in coma...past 6 years he has done so much to the country.

Anonymous 16 hours ago

Problem with these sisters is. They are gutter mouth . And they want to prove their point by just throwing dirt on anyone and everyone

Anonymous 17 hours ago

I am done with this tu tu main main. Both of them need to stop. I support her stand, but at times she can be extra. Kashyap has nothing better to do than stir the pot. I hate the day this social media came to our lives. Remembering the 90s when I was a kid and life was peaceful..

Anonymous 17 hours ago

if everyone thinks it is tu tu mein mein & stop countering her..she will continue to feed fakeness and become messiah and PM of the country. someone atleast sometimes need to stir the pot. already too late. but yea i agree on the life without twitter atleast would be better.

Anonymous 17 hours ago

Kangana the queen. STOP bullying her as a group ! I STAND WITH KANGANA ! #gutterpoliticial #gutterbullywood

Anonymous 17 hours ago

This comment is by Kangana or her mom or sis

Anonymous 17 hours ago

sorry...but she is bullying whole india...including real social activists.

Anonymous 17 hours ago

Ok rangoli

Anonymous 17 hours ago

Ufff this Kangana seems to be having problems with almost everyone in the industry. She needs a serious break from Twitter .she should try meditation.

Anonymous 17 hours ago

kangi wat is your obsession with b grade? what is this b grade?

Anonymous 17 hours ago

KANGANA PLEASE DO NOT RESPOND TO EVERYONE. PEOPLE ARE TRYING TO PROVOKE YOU. YOU NEED TO BE CALM AND COMPOSED . CHOOSE YOUR BATTLES. RESPONDING TO JAYA BACHCHAN WAS OKAY,

Anonymous 17 hours ago

jaya did not say stop probe, she was requesting to stop center's politics in totally removing the industry. if you can read inbetween and deduce kangana's comments more than her. then should also understand what jaya said, with the limited time she had to speak out. also, K is bored without any film shootings. so she has ample time to reply. don't worry about her. anyways she won't even listen to herself, that she'll listen to u. innocent fan or stan.

Anonymous 17 hours ago

My prayers for Kangna. She lost it. she is very sick. I think she is done. she is finished. Get well soon Knagna.

Anonymous 17 hours ago

Anurag u are best

Anonymous 17 hours ago

the man who gave her biggest hit queen when nobody knew who she was! lol.....kangana nobody will work with you now! im never watching your films again! i promise. #boycottkangana

Anonymous 17 hours ago

I will boycott your mediocrity first !

Anonymous 17 hours ago

Does she have a single friend other than sad guru?

Anonymous 17 hours ago

prasoon, vivek, anupam list goes on. yet she says no support from any corner.

Anonymous 17 hours ago

Sadguru is the best all are hypocrites !

Anonymous 17 hours ago

I think she's realized she has ruined it all.

Anonymous 17 hours ago

Maybe the bully is feeling low?

Anonymous 17 hours ago

If only she was a bit circumspect in her speech. Alas, lost everything.

Anonymous 17 hours ago

Kangna needs to come with something better than the "B grade" tag before people get bored of her.

Anonymous 17 hours ago

She deserves everything that she is getting now. Gutter mouth bully

Anonymous 17 hours ago

AND you will be punished for judging her !

Anonymous 17 hours ago

Even het old so called friends are not sparing her

Anonymous 17 hours ago

They are fake how can you call them friends all afraid of mafioso !

Anonymous 17 hours ago

Guess she's realized she's gone too far and too late to return and rebuild relationships. Hence the comeback is so lame.

Anonymous 17 hours ago

She's lost her sting

Anonymous 17 hours ago

Kangana needs to shut up.

Anonymous 17 hours ago

You first !

Anonymous 18 hours ago

Kangana should be checked by a psychiatrist.

Anonymous 18 hours ago

Yes she does

Anonymous 18 hours ago

Yes she does

Anonymous 18 hours ago

Pehle aap dikhaiye psychiatrist ko jaruri h

Anonymous 18 hours ago

what a job nepotist rangoli aunty! you read all the comments!?

Anonymous 18 hours ago

No you should first because you mind is lost !

Anonymous 18 hours ago

What a lame comeback kangana. You can do better.

