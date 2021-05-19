Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at COVID 19 relief fundraisers by celebs; Says 'Don't beg from poor if you're rich'

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram and shared the lessons learnt from COVID 19 pandemic and it is making the headlines.

has been making the headlines ever since she was diagnosed with COVID 19. And while she had managed to beat the deadly virus, the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress has finally tested negative for COVID 19. While she had shared the news on social media of late, Kangana has now shared the lessons she had learnt from the pandemic and penned her thought of the day which she feels could be complex or too evolved for some.

In the post, she even went on to take a jibe at COVID 19 relief fundraisers by celebrities and stated that they shouldn’t be begging from the poor when they are rich. Kangana’s post read as, “Thought of the day might be complex or too evolved for few but some will get it. Lessons from the pandemic 1) No one is insignificant everyone can help but it's important to recognise your place, role and influence in the society 2) Don't beg from poor people if you are rich. 3) if your influence allows arrange for oxygen, beds or medicines for individuals you might save a few.”

The post further added, “4) if you are a prominent personality then don't run after a few, protect and support the one who can save millions if right environment and support given to him..5) When that one and only power solves more than a billion people's problems of beds and oxygen in less than a week, don't forget to acknowledge your contribution to that outcome however small it may be but remember you invested yourself in it, not many will recognise your kindness, cause in life some do drama and some simply care ... Love Kangana.”

Meanwhile, Kangana had shared her negative report on social media and called everyone a demon who had asked for proof from her about beating Coronavirus. Sharing the report she wrote, "All the demons who are asking for my report because they see the world as a projection of their interior, here it is...A Ram bhakt never lies... Jai Shri Ram."

