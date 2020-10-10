Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Deepika Padukone as she shares a glimpse of her film on World Mental Health Day

On World Mental Health Day, Kangana Ranaut tweeted a short clip from her film Judgementall Hai Kya that celebrates normalcy around mental health.

joined many others across the world to mark World Mental Health Day today. The actress had starred in a film named Judgementall Hai Kya which revolved around this subject and had released last year. To mark the day, Kangana shared a clip from her film in which she starred opposite Rajkummar Rao. The short clip celebrates the normalcy around mental health as the actress' scenes from the film have been put together for a montage.

While sharing the video, Kangana took a supposed dig at Deepika as she alleged that those who run 'depression ki dukan' tried to get her film's title changed at the last minute. The film was earlier titled 'Mental Hai Kya'.

Kangana wrote, "The film that we made for Mental Health awareness was dragged to the court by those who run depression ki dukan, after media ban, name of the film was changed just before the release causing marketing complications but it’s a good film, do watch it today #WorldMentalHealthDay."

Take a look at Kangana's tweet on World Mental Health Day:

The film that we made for Mental Health awareness was dragged to the court by those who run depression ki dukan, after media ban, name of the film was changed just before the release causing marketing complications but it’s a good film, do watch it today #WorldMentalHealthDay https://t.co/uaB1FKNIoH — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 10, 2020

Judgementall Hai Kya widely impressed the critics and Kangana as well as Rajkummar Rao were lauded for their off beat characters. The film follows the story of a voice over artist named Bobby whose life pivots between reality and illusions, played by the bold and beautiful Kangana, and her new neighbour Keshav, played by the handsome Raj, who is too normal for her to believe. However, it didn't make much noise at the box office.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone OPENS UP on mental illness, poster of Judgementall Hai Kya; Kangana's sister Rangoli REACTS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×