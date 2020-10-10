  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Deepika Padukone as she shares a glimpse of her film on World Mental Health Day

On World Mental Health Day, Kangana Ranaut tweeted a short clip from her film Judgementall Hai Kya that celebrates normalcy around mental health.
10833 reads Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut at Judgementall Hai Kya promotions. Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Deepika Padukone as she shares a glimpse of her film on World Mental Health Day.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kangana Ranaut joined many others across the world to mark World Mental Health Day today. The actress had starred in a film named Judgementall Hai Kya which revolved around this subject and had released last year. To mark the day, Kangana shared a clip from her film in which she starred opposite Rajkummar Rao. The short clip celebrates the normalcy around mental health as the actress' scenes from the film have been put together for a montage.  

While sharing the video, Kangana took a supposed dig at Deepika as she alleged that those who run 'depression ki dukan' tried to get her film's title changed at the last minute. The film was earlier titled 'Mental Hai Kya'. 

Kangana wrote, "The film that we made for Mental Health awareness was dragged to the court by those who run depression ki dukan, after media ban, name of the film was changed just before the release causing marketing complications but it’s a good film, do watch it today #WorldMentalHealthDay." 

Take a look at Kangana's tweet on World Mental Health Day: 

Judgementall Hai Kya widely impressed the critics and Kangana as well as Rajkummar Rao were lauded for their off beat characters. The film follows the story of a voice over artist named Bobby whose life pivots between reality and illusions, played by the bold and beautiful Kangana, and her new neighbour Keshav, played by the handsome Raj, who is too normal for her to believe. However, it didn't make much noise at the box office. 

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone OPENS UP on mental illness, poster of Judgementall Hai Kya; Kangana's sister Rangoli REACTS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Kangana Ranaut reveals THIS boy has stolen her heart as she shares a heartwarming photo
Gulshan Devaiah says he doesn't want to engage with Kangana Ranaut: A lot of things she says are insincere
Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Deepika Padukone for alleged involvement in drug nexus; Says #BoycottBollywoodDruggies
Deepika Padukone's 'Repeat After Me' posts face massive backlash as netizens slam depression angle
Kangana Ranaut questions Deepika Padukone's depression theory; Asks 'how does it happen after 8 years?'
Kangana Ranaut takes a jibe at Deepika Padukone for her depression posts after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement